Snake River Conference 2020 Volleyball All-Conference teams
Coach of the Year: Tobie Helman—Lighthouse Christian

Player of the Year: Kynlee Thornton—SR—Lighthouse

First Team

1 Lauren Gomez SR Lighthouse

2 Ellie Boland SR Lighthouse

3 Amanda Elorieta SR Murtaugh

4 Lacee Power JR Oakley

5 Allison Nebeker SR Murtaugh

6 Lyzan Gillette SR Oakley

Second Team

1 Katie Perry SR Shoshone

2 Ella DeJong FR Lighthouse

3 Brooke Power SR Oakley

4 Jessica Zavala JR Murtaugh

5 Karlee Chapman SO Shoshone

6 Ellie Jones SR Lighthouse

Honorable Mention

Maddy Shetler FR Lighthouse

Meadow Tracy SR Raft River

Ady Stanger FR Murtaugh

Kylan Jones SO Oakley

Falon Bedke SO Oakley

