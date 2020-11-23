Snake River Conference 2020 Volleyball All-Conference teams

Coach of the Year: Tobie Helman—Lighthouse Christian
Player of the Year: Kynlee Thornton—SR—Lighthouse
First Team
1 Lauren Gomez SR Lighthouse
2 Ellie Boland SR Lighthouse
3 Amanda Elorieta SR Murtaugh
4 Lacee Power JR Oakley
5 Allison Nebeker SR Murtaugh
6 Lyzan Gillette SR Oakley
Second Team
1 Katie Perry SR Shoshone
2 Ella DeJong FR Lighthouse
3 Brooke Power SR Oakley
4 Jessica Zavala JR Murtaugh
5 Karlee Chapman SO Shoshone
6 Ellie Jones SR Lighthouse
Honorable Mention
Maddy Shetler FR Lighthouse
Meadow Tracy SR Raft River
Ady Stanger FR Murtaugh
Kylan Jones SO Oakley
Falon Bedke SO Oakley
