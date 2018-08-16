Brody Birch approached Kelly Kidd at the 2018 state track meet with a trade offer. Birch, the head football coach at Teton High School, said his team would kick the ball to Keegan Duncan when Teton hosts Declo on Sept. 21. The catch: Birch would only let Duncan return kickoffs and punts if Duncan signed with Boise State University.
Birch and Kidd, Declo’s head coach, disagree slightly on the terms of the agreement. Kidd expects Teton to kick off to Duncan every time he’s in return position on Sept. 21. Birch remembers saying he would just kick it deep against Declo — no mention of whether “deep” meant to Duncan or another Hornet.
Though the transaction was made in jest, Birch plans to kick to Duncan, and the Declo senior did his part. On June 19, the star running back/linebacker/safety committed to Boise State.
“It’s binding,” Birch said of the agreement. “If we kick it to him, he can’t back out of Boise State.”
For years, Birch was a Boise State football season ticket holder who drove 300-plus miles from Driggs to Boise for every Broncos home game. Kicking to Duncan might be a more difficult test of his fandom.
Last fall, Duncan compiled more than 500 total yards, including 405 on the ground, in a 54-27 home win over Teton. He returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns, and he had two other special teams scores erased by penalties.
The kickoff return touchdown that counted stuck in Birch’s mind. Duncan picked the ball up at the Declo 3-yard line, nearly stepped out of bounds, avoided a tackle, ran into his own end zone to evade more Teton defenders, maneuvered to the other sideline and galloped to the end zone. (The play can be seen here — 4:59 in the video.)
“It just blew my mind that he was able to take that back,” Birch said. “We’ve had the opportunity to play several Division I athletes, and he stands out. … He’s the most complete player we’ve played against.”
With highlights like that, Duncan went from a well-regarded Magic Valley player to a regional sensation. Media outlets across the state and Division I colleges across the West quickly directed their attention to the small-school phenom. The spotlight, predictably, required some adjustment.
Duncan is now trying to help Declo defend its 2A state title before he moves to Boise. Though he doesn’t love the attention, he’s thrilled about his current position: He’s a state champion, a school record holder and a highly touted recruit committed to a successful college in his home state.
And it was only four years ago that Duncan nearly abandoned football.
—————
In the last week of May 2015, Duncan paid a visit to his future head coach's home. Kidd’s heart was in his shoe, as he described it, before Duncan could even complete his first sentence.
“I think I should let you know…” Duncan said to Kidd.
Kidd figured Duncan was there to say that he was planning to attend Minico High School — a bigger school, in nearby Rupert, that competes in Idaho's 4A division. In fact, Duncan had all but picked Minico over Declo shortly before his meeting with Kidd.
But he changed his mind, and he wanted to let Kidd know in person that he would go to Declo.
“I jumped up and gave him a big hug,” Kidd said. “I said to him, ‘Good kids are good kids wherever they go to school. You don’t have to be at Minico to get a scholarship. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you.’”
Duncan’s decision was pivotal in more ways than one. He has led the Hornets to two straight 2A state title games, and the 2017 championship was Declo’s first since 2013. But Declo might have done just as much for Duncan.
Like his father, Jason, Duncan has played football, basketball and track for most of his life. He has always succeeded in all three sports, but basketball was by far his favorite sport for most of his childhood.
“I didn’t even really like football,” he said. “I honestly wasn’t a very physical person. I didn’t like the contact of it. It wasn’t bad, I didn’t mind it, but it wasn’t my favorite thing. I wanted to play college basketball.”
In junior high, Duncan played on travel basketball teams, including an AAU team in Boise, with that college goal in mind. Attending Declo wouldn’t hamper his recruiting profile, but the size and success of Minico were attractive to him.
Duncan said his freshman year schedule at Minico was filled out by the spring of 2015. And he was planning to forego football to focus on playing basketball for the Spartans.
A handful of factors rerouted his path.
Two of his best friends, McKay Breshears and Tyson Matthews, also considered attending Minico, but they chose to stay in Declo around the same time Duncan was weighing his options. One day, Duncan recalled, he was hanging out with Breshears and Matthews as they were preparing to attend a Boise State football camp with their future Declo High teammates, and he took a look at their camp jerseys.
“That hit me a little bit. I prayed about it for a long time, and one day, it just didn’t feel good,” Duncan said. “Some of the friends I had from Minico were starting to get in some trouble, and I didn’t want to be part of that.”
So Duncan decided to stay in Declo. Shortly thereafter, he paid Kidd a visit, received his football gear and prepared for his freshman season.
—————
Like most elite athletes, Duncan’s athletic prowess developed from a mix of genetics, work ethic and environment, among other factors. His mother, Tiffanie, didn’t play high school sports, although not necessarily because of a lack of athleticism. His father, meanwhile, was a three-sport star at Minico.
Jason Duncan thrived in football and basketball, but track was probably his strongest sport. Stanford certainly thought so, offering him a scholarship to compete in the decathlon. Instead, he chose to attend the College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University.
“I just didn’t have coaches and parents and stuff pushing me and helping me out much, so I kinda floated along,” Jason said. “I just didn’t know about the college world. I figured I’d go (to CSI and ISU) and come back and farm.”
Duncan’s athletic gifts were clear from an early age, his parents said. But for most of his childhood, his brother was the star.
Duncan is the second-youngest of Tiffanie and Jason’s five children — he has two older sisters, an older brother and a younger brother. His older brother, Jackson, was an athletic standout for Declo too, setting several school records in football and track.
“People, whenever they saw us, would always be like, ‘Are you gonna be as good as your brother?” Duncan said. “Honestly, it kinda pissed both of us off. We hated it. We didn’t want it to be a competition. We’re very good toward each other.”
Duncan began his freshman football season on junior varsity but was called up to varsity late in the season, and he made some big plays during Declo’s playoff run, which ended in the semifinals.
“It was just cool to be a freshman playing varsity,” he said. “After freshman year, something clicked with football, and I loved it. I grew and realized what I could become if I wanted it.”
Duncan broke out as a sophomore, rushing for 2,039 yards and 17 touchdowns while also starring at defensive back and on special teams.
The progression continued last season, when he totaled 2,795 all-purpose yards — 2,843 on the ground — and scored 42 total touchdowns. The monster season landed him the Times-News 11-man player of the year honor, among many other accolades, and accelerated his recruiting process.
—————
Last summer, Duncan received a letter from Stanford. The Cardinal football team, a perennial Pac-12 contender and top 25 national program, was inviting him to its annual junior day. It wasn’t a scholarship offer, but it was a step in that direction.
“The Stanford deal really caught us,” Jason Duncan said. “Like, wow, that’s a big school, that’s a major deal, and they want him to come play football. That’s cool. It wasn’t too far after that when coach Kidd (said), ‘Hey, he’s gonna get some offers.’”
Stanford never extended an offer, but its interest never waned. Virginia also expressed interest, and 10 schools offered Duncan scholarships: Boise State, BYU, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Oregon State, Utah, Utah State and Washington State.
Duncan, his parents and Kidd repeated a version of the same line: he couldn’t make a wrong decision. Most of the schools that gave him offers have enjoyed recent success, their coaches were impressive, their facilities were nice, their campus are nestled in attractive locations and they all loved Duncan.
Boise State had the built-in advantage of being in Idaho, but so are the U of I and Idaho State, and the latter is closer to Declo than Boise State. The Broncos have been one of the most successful Division I programs this century, with major bowl wins and top 25 rankings almost every year.
But those factors alone didn’t sway Duncan toward Boise.
“It was home,” he said. “The coaching staff, they were a little bit different. They were like family to me. … When we talk, it’s not always about football. They want to know what’s going on in my life. They aren’t fake. They aren’t texting me all of the time. We’ll call every once in a while and catch up, see what we’re doing. They like me to get involved with their families, which is something the other coaches didn’t really do.”
Excited to announce that I have committed to Boise State University! I would like to thank everyone who has gotten me to this point! Also big shoutout to my boy @KELLY_BSU #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/9l8JFCXOGG— Keegan Duncan (@keeganduncan2) June 19, 2018
—————
Duncan never cracked the top nationwide recruit rankings, but he still dealt with an uncomfortable amount of attention over the past 14 months.
First came the college visits, with calls and texts and other forms of communication that pummel a highly-rated regional prospect. Duncan, who ESPN and 247Sports gave three stars and rated Idaho’s best class of 2019 player, quieted the noise a bit when he committed to Boise State. But that decision only brought more media attention. Outlets from all over the state, mainly in Boise, bombarded his phone with interview requests after he announced his commitment on Twitter.
“Nothing like this has happened around here. I’d ask people, ‘What do I do?’ and they’re like, ‘I have no idea,’” he said. “It was a fun process. I’m glad it’s over, but it was fun.”
Duncan also felt some resentment from people in hometown of fewer than 400 residents, namely classmates who were sick of hearing so much Duncan gushing. His parents, his teammates, Kidd and Duncan himself all said he’s a humble guy who would like to redirect the praise to other Declo players. But that’s easier to say than it is to show, even if Duncan has provided little evidence to the contrary.
At times, Duncan has thought about declining all interview requests, thus avoiding the impression that he’s soaking in all the acclaim he’s receiving. After all, the media coverage has been nothing but positive, and Duncan has been repeatedly asked to talk about his accomplishments.
Duncan has tried to use his interviews to shout out his coaches and teammates, to deflect attention away from himself as much as possible. But as long as he dominates on the field, the coverage will be fawning and focused on him. It’s a good problem to have, even if it’s harder for the quiet, lead-by-example Duncan than it is for others.
“I tried to stay humble about it, and I did, but some people don’t see it that way, people that don’t know me close enough,” he said. “That was a big lesson to me. There’s gonna be criticism all the time.”
—————
The criticism will only increase as Duncan's career unfolds. But right now, he’s in an ideal place — coming off a record-setting, undefeated, state title-winning season with a college commitment in the bag. The focus now is to defend the title and stay healthy.
The second part might be harder than the first part. Duncan was one of 16 juniors on last year’s roster, and the now-senior group is special beyond him. Breshears enters his second year as the starting quarterback, and Matthews has been a standout lineman for three seasons. And the talent doesn’t stop there.
Handling Duncan might be Kidd’s toughest assignment this fall. He still plans to play Duncan on both sides of the ball until games are decided, and Duncan will continue to be a kick and punt returner, even though Teton might be the only team to kick in his general direction this season.
That strategy has worked for two straight seasons, and every coach would employ it. Kidd also wants to keep his college-bound star healthy, both from a Declo and Boise State perspective. Duncan won’t officially be a Bronco until he signs his letter of intent after the season, and even then, his future could be disrupted if he suffered a serious injury.
No one surrounding Duncan wants to think about that dire possibility, and injuries are hard to foresee. More time on the field will increase his injury risk, but no one knows where the line resides. If Kidd reduces Duncan’s snaps, he’ll reduce his team’s odds of winning while being unsure if he prevented a Duncan injury.
Kidd and Duncan will focus on what they can control. If Duncan plays fast and hard, they said, an injury won’t be a major concern.
“If there’s two of us, and I’m hitting as hard as I can, it’s gonna equal out, or that person’s gonna get hurt, not me,” Duncan said.
Duncan is a strong student who wants to become a pediatrician. (Utah and Washington were high on his college list because of their medical schools.) He added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, he said, so his 6-foot-3 frame now carries about 215 pounds. He’s bigger than most 2A linemen and faster than most football players in the state.
Duncan has also developed a passion for football that wasn’t there four years ago. Once averse to contact, he now embraces it.
“You used to see him outrunning kids,” Breshears said. “Now, he’s running through them.”
Duncan’s “whole life would’ve changed,” Breshears said, had he picked Minico instead of Declo in 2015. From time to time, Duncan thinks about that decision, how one choice altered his path and others’. Such is life.
He’s thrilled that, while heading into high school, he chose to stay in his hometown, and he credits his Mormon faith for steering him toward football. Four years later, he again decided to stay close to home for the next four years of his football career.
Duncan isn’t focused on Boise State just yet. He wants to end his storied career in a football-obsessed town with another title.
“I don’t want to be the best player to come out of Declo High School. I want to be the best team to come out of Declo High School,” he said. “I always looked up to the high school football players. I worshipped them. All our eyes were on them. We watched everything they’d do, good and bad, and I’m sure that’s what little kids do to us now. That’s cool for us to be a part of that, represent that.”
