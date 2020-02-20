Small but mighty: Life in the Magic Valley's smallest boys basketball programs

But since both teams are so familiar with each other, adjustments came quickly.

Standlee said Robertson, whom he has coached against for years, hit similar shots in a summer league game before the winter season. The Lions adjusted by guarding Robertson more closely to keep him from catching the ball. They also put on full-court pressure.

The game turned in a flash. Lighthouse used its defense to create offense by forcing turnovers and getting easy shot attempts. They put up 26 points in the second quarter and 27 in the third to run away with the game.

The Lions came away with a 90-56 win. They made only one three-pointer, meaning the overwhelming majority of their points came on easy, two-point baskets. Block finished with a game-high 30 points.

Brady Power found a rhythm early on for Dietrich with 13 first-half points, but second-half foul trouble limited his effectiveness. He ended up with 18 points.

Once the final buzzer sounded, the players were no longer opponents but, rather, friends.