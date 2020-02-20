Small but mighty: Life in the Magic Valley's smallest boys basketball programs

TWIN FALLS — The Camas County High School boys basketball team plays with one of the shortest benches in the state of Idaho.
Hailing from Fairfield, nearly a 90-minute drive north of Twin Falls, the Mushers have 12 players in their program. Seventh-year head coach Jamon Frostenson said he has had a full junior varsity team just once in his tenure. The 2019-20 season is no different, where more often than not, the rotation does not stretch past six players.
“We were right at that number break,” Frostenson said of his team for this season. “We scheduled a handful of JV games for those players, then we sit six on the varsity bench and play with just six.”
That leaves the Mushers, as well as other teams who play with such low numbers, in a precarious position. Fatigue, injuries and foul trouble can threaten the team’s ability to compete in any given game.
Frostenson is used to playing with such a small team as part of one of the smallest high schools in Idaho. Camas ranks 148th of 163 schools in the Idaho High School Activities Association’s enrollment figures for the 2020-22 school years.
This is the norm for a basketball team in Class 1A Division II, Idaho's smallest classification. It’s also the reality for several other basketball programs in the Magic Valley.
South-central Idaho’s smallest schools regularly navigate the obstacle of small numbers of players and small coaching staffs. But that doesn’t mean those teams are not successful on the court.
Achieving consistency and maintaining tradition with such small numbers of players requires talent, dedication, and most of all, time.
The Sawtooth Conference encompasses the Magic Valley’s Class 1A Division II teams. Division II includes all of Idaho’s schools that have fewer than 100 students enrolled, though the dividing number will drop to 85 students beginning next fall.
From 2015 to 2019, the conference produced three state champions. Three of the five players on the first team all-Idaho from last season — Lighthouse Christian’s Casper Block and Tyler Munsee and Camas County’s Trey Smith — were from the Sawtooth Conference. Dietrich’s Brady Power and Murtaugh’s Gio Zavala were on the second team, which is the next top five players.
Every player except for Zavala, who has since graduated, returned for the 2019-20 season.
Not only did the conference have half of Idaho’s all-state players in 2019, but it also produced its champion — Lighthouse Christian.
The journey of the Lions
Late one January evening, the Lighthouse Christian boys basketball team was hard at work in a mid-season practice.
The Lions’ players were split into two different groups — junior varsity on one end of the court and the varsity on the other. The varsity ran through their offensive and defensive half-court plays as head coach Tony Standlee instructed from the sideline.
The other two varsity assistant coaches were right in the middle of the action on the court — Daequon Montreal, Lighthouse’s athletic director and assistant coach, and Nuru Adepoju, the team's other assistant coach, also double as the scout team on the court, playing against their own athletes.
It’s hard to find a more formidable pair playing scout team defense in Idaho. Both Montreal and Adepoju have played competitively at high levels.
Montreal, who stands 6 feet 8 inches, is from Syracuse, New York. He played for the College of Southern Idaho before transferring to Boise State, where he played from 2009-11. He later played professionally in the South East Australian Basketball league and won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2014.
Now, Montreal lives in Twin Falls with his wife, Jamie, whom he met while at CSI, and his kids.
Adepoju, originally from Nigeria, also played at CSI before joining Southern Utah University’s basketball program from 2006-08. Similar to Montreal, he met his wife, Jill, during his CSI days, and moved back to Twin Falls. Now he serves as a volunteer, unpaid coach for the Lions.
Both offer unmatched practice competition for the high school team they coach.
“If you’re not playing to your full ability, they’ll call you out on it,” senior Casper Block said. "They will hammer down until they know you’re giving your best effort. It’s priceless.”
True to Block’s words, Montreal takes advantage of a missed defensive assignment from a Lighthouse player, surges to the basket and throws down a forceful slam dunk.
Standlee said that even though he is the head coach of the program, he splits many of his duties with Montreal.
“I told him, ‘You coach the offense, I coach the defense,’” Standlee said. “We’ll run this together.”
Standlee has been in charge for four seasons. He was the first one in his immediate family to coach at Lighthouse. His wife, Tia, has been coaching the girls basketball team for seven years. Tony was an assistant to her for two years before switching over to the boys program.
Much of the Standlees’ lives revolve around Lighthouse Christian. In addition to their coaching duties, Tony teaches physical education and Tia is an elementary teacher. Their three children attend Lighthouse.
When the Standlees began their careers with the Lions, the school and the athletic programs were undergoing some much-needed upgrades.
Lighthouse Christian School started in 1995 with just 12 students, in stark contrast to the more than 350 kids who now attend kindergarten through 12th grade there.
There was not even a complete basketball facility until 2014. The teams played their home games in Jerome and practiced in a hangar-like building with a non-permanent playing surface, tape for the three-point lines, and freestanding hoops. There was no insulation in the walls.
“If it was 20 degrees outside, it was 15 in here,” Standlee said. “You had girls and guys dressed in sweats. The court was never actually sealed to the ground. So if you had 14 guys running fast enough one way, the whole court would stop and slide.”
The school got its first wood court in 2014.
Although the school is in Twin Falls, Lighthouse is relatively close in size to many of the schools it competes against.
The school has grown to the point where, combined with the coming high school classification changes, its enrollment numbers will move it up to Class 1A Division I beginning next year. Though relatively small compared to many of Idaho’s schools, Lighthouse has nearly double the number of students that Camas County does.
The Lions’ boys team includes players who transferred from larger schools for various reasons, but it also has its share of lifelong students.
Collin Holloway, whose father, Cory, coaches the football team and assists with basketball, has been attending Lighthouse since kindergarten.
“I think with all of the sports I play, I feel like everyone’s together,” the younger Holloway said. “We all just play for each other, and when someone goes down, we get them back up. It’s the family aspect of it.”
Block, one of the players who transferred from a larger school, said it was a transition to move to the smallest class in Idaho. But he values the relationships he’s built with his teammates and friends.
“You see them in class, you invite them over to your house, you’re playing sports with them every single day, all year round,” he said. "You just develop a relationship like no other. You can’t beat it.”
New job, new responsibility
As two of the Sawtooth Conference’s teams — Hansen and Camas County — prepared to play each other in a mid-season game in January, Hansen head coach Jesus Guerrero sat on the gym stage during halftime of the girls game, which played immediately before.
Guerrero attended the high school he now coaches for — he played for the program when he was a student. He was an assistant coach for two years before taking over as the head coach this season.
As a halftime shooting competition where students competed for boxes of candy unfolded in front of him, he said that being in charge of a varsity basketball team is harder than he expected.
“When you take the job, you think you have a handle on stuff, but there’s a whole lot more to it when you move over that one seat,” Guerrero said. “You’re counted on more, you’re looked up to a little more. I’m still definitely learning.”
Hansen’s team is usually not at the top of the conference standings. They don’t make frequent trips to the state tournament, and they've never won a state championship.
“We’re trying to get there,” Guerrero said. “I think we’re a little bit away from that, but that’s what our goal is, to try to push that pride, to get that going around the school.”
The first-year head coach loves what he does. He said it fills him with pride to coach the same program he went through as a high-schooler.
Guerrero stays as involved as possible with Hansen athletics outside of his main coaching duties. He jumps on any coaching opportunity — whether it’s with junior high basketball or elementary football.
“I try to be around here as much as I can,” he said.
About an hour later, less than a minute after the varsity boys game between Hansen and Camas County tipped off, Hansen’s junior starting forward, Jonathan Camarillo, took an accidental shot to the lip. He shuffled to the bench to clean up the blood.
It’s not the worst injury an athlete can face, and Camarillo checked back into the game shortly afterward. But for the moment, it caused a lineup change — both a disruption and an obstacle.
A game of numbers
Many of the challenges Idaho’s smallest schools face on the basketball court come down to simple math. Low numbers of students mean small teams. Injury and fatigue can be devastating.
Frostenson said preparation is the key to counteracting these dangers with a short rotation of players.
“Injuries and other stuff, we have to be really careful with,” he said. “We just go hard in practice and the games are very practice-like. The boys are in shape.”
For many programs, each body a coach can add to the team can make a big difference.
“Some kids quit; some kids that you want to come out (for basketball) don’t come out,” Guerrero said. “There are challenges. You get what you get, and you hope that they work together well.”
Even for the most successful programs, one injury can have a big effect.
Lighthouse went undefeated and won the state championship last season. With most of the talent returning for the 2019-20 season, things were looking good for the Lions.
But Tyler Munsee suffered a leg injury in the football quarterfinals that caused him to miss the entire basketball season to that point.
With one of their key athletes sidelined and a difficult schedule on deck, the Lions had a record of 6-4 going into Christmas break. Multiple members of the team said they grew from the hardships and became a tougher team because of the challenges.
“It’s given us that chip on our shoulder that we’ll play hard no matter who we play against,” senior Alex Shetler said.
Munsee said that being forced to watch his teammates from the sideline was one of the more rewarding and memorable parts of his sports career.
“I’ve seen this from a different view,” he said, "...not from the playing perspective but from the coach’s perspective.”
Standlee said he has been relatively lucky with the number of players he has had to work with since he’s been at Lighthouse — his smallest team had 14 players.
It's a much different situation in most of the larger schools.
“When I played at Jerome, there were 12 on each team and we cut 28 kids,” he said. “It’s crazy how my mindset changed when I came here.”
Many underclassmen play on both junior varsity and varsity teams for their school, and the two games are usually back-to-back on the same day. The Idaho High School Activities Association limits how much each player can play in one day.
For Class 2A and 1A schools, the two smallest classifications, a player can only play in five quarters between the two games. So if an athlete plays three quarters in the junior varsity game, he is allowed only two quarters in the varsity game.
This leads to a delicate balancing act for coaches of small programs.
Playing it out
On the court, both Hansen and Camas County have young teams. Hansen’s starting lineup consists of a freshman, two sophomores and a junior to go along with one senior. Camas has two seniors on its roster.
The two teams were evenly matched to start the game in their January matchup. Hansen scored on a few transition baskets and sophomore Tom Gibson shot a three-pointer. Defensively, the Huskies forced Smith into difficult three-point shots, and he missed his first few attempts.
But Smith finally knocked down a pair of long-range shots, and his teammate, Breken Clarke, hit another. Camas took a four-point lead into the second quarter.
Things started to shift in the second period. Smith became a seemingly unsolvable puzzle. As Hansen’s defense started to extend past the three-point line and guarded him more closely, Smith countered by driving around his opponents for the basket. He scored on four straight trips to the rim.
Then, when the defense backed off again to take away the driving lanes, he knocked down back-to-back three-pointers. He finished the quarter with 17 points, all but two of the points his team scored in the period. The Mushers headed into halftime with a 37-21 lead.
“He brings such athleticism and basketball IQ,” Frostenson said of Smith. “He worked incredibly hard over the summer on his basketball skills and his strength. He’s been able to do stuff that he couldn’t do last year.”
For the senior who was already named one of the top five in the class last year, 30-point games are not uncommon.
Hansen made a run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to nine points. Camarillo scored 10 points, all right at the rim.
The Huskies’ success in the quarter also came from limiting Smith’s effectiveness on offense. He managed just five points.
But, as his coach pointed out, the senior distributes the ball well. On back-to-back plays, he drove into the lane, drew defenders, and passed to Clarke, who hit a three-pointer. Camas pushed its lead back to 16 points.
Hansen could never recover and Camas County won the game 71-61.
Smith finished the game with 34 points and it wasn’t even his highest score for the season. Camarillo led Hansen with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half, bloody lip and all.
Hansen exited the court through a tunnel of students and fans who slapped high-fives.
Fans from both teams, including a large contingent of Camas County fans who made the long drive on a weeknight, stayed long after the final buzzer, talking with the drained student-athletes emerging from the locker room.
One month later, the two teams would meet again in the district tournament. Camas County, the conference's second seed, played Hansen, the seventh seed who was fresh off of a play-in game the night before, a challenge bestowed on the conference's lowest four teams heading into the tournament.
But this time, Hansen came out on top with a 64-60 win. Camarillo and his freshman brother, Salvador, combined for 39 points.
As Camas County learned, it is difficult to beat a team more than once during a season.
Dietrich comes to town
When Lighthouse Christian hosted Dietrich on Jan. 14, it was difficult to miss the familiarity each team’s players showed for each other. They exchanged greetings in the hallway while waiting for the junior varsity game to finish, then again right before tipoff as they took the floor. It is a mark of two schools used to competing against each other.
The teams play each other every year, often multiple times across all three sports seasons. Lighthouse beat Dietrich in the state football quarterfinals before going on to win the state championship.
After the friendly, pre-game pleasantries were over, a battle on the hardwood begins.
“We’re good friends with Dietrich; we’re good friends with Carey,” Holloway said as a pair of examples. “We get intense and don’t like each other on the court, but outside of the court, everyone’s fine with each other.”
Some of the conference coaches said they had similar relationships with their counterparts.
“A lot of times the (relationships) that I keep that are stronger are with the coaches that have beaten me. It’s always tough because you want to be friends with people, but you also kind of hate the guy,” Standlee said with a laugh. “You can’t lose to him.”
Frostenson said it’s enjoyable for players from the same families to develop together from early ages.
“You see the same kids and watch them march through the years and progress,” he said. “You know what their strengths and weaknesses are. It’s a fun conference, a fun size to coach at.”
Some of the conference’s best players, including Block, Smith and Power, all played together on a summer team this year. But there is no teamwork between Dietrich and Lighthouse once they square off against each other.
Sure enough, once play began, intense, fast-paced basketball ensued. Both teams tried to push the pace, and Dietrich took a 19-18 lead after the first quarter. Dietrich’s Raygn Robertson scored 12 points in the opening period, six of which came on mid-range jump shots from the same spot.
But since both teams are so familiar with each other, adjustments came quickly.
Standlee said Robertson, whom he has coached against for years, hit similar shots in a summer league game before the winter season. The Lions adjusted by guarding Robertson more closely to keep him from catching the ball. They also put on full-court pressure.
The game turned in a flash. Lighthouse used its defense to create offense by forcing turnovers and getting easy shot attempts. They put up 26 points in the second quarter and 27 in the third to run away with the game.
The Lions came away with a 90-56 win. They made only one three-pointer, meaning the overwhelming majority of their points came on easy, two-point baskets. Block finished with a game-high 30 points.
Brady Power found a rhythm early on for Dietrich with 13 first-half points, but second-half foul trouble limited his effectiveness. He ended up with 18 points.
Once the final buzzer sounded, the players were no longer opponents but, rather, friends.
“Playing for a small school and not being friends with the other teams is really hard to do because you’re trying to build relationships out of high school after sports,” Block said. “Developing those relationships is good for after high school, because you might see those guys at the college you’re going to, or later in life at a job.”