CAREY — Carey High School’s Carson Simpson knew that, despite being helped off the field with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter, he’d be just fine.
“It was just a cramp,” the junior running back/linebacker said. “I’ve had cramps in the past. I was good.”
Simpson’s self-diagnosis was spot on, as he returned to Friday’s game a few plays later and ripped off scores of 25 and 17 yards to help the top-ranked Panthers hold off Lighthouse Christian 34-8 for a Sawtooth West Conference win.
Simpson finished with 81 yards on the ground on 14 carries to go with his two touchdowns, and he added two interceptions and plenty of hard hits on the defensive side of the ball.
“Carson was awesome,” said Carey head coach Lane Kirkland. “On defense, he just smashed people. He was there all the time.”
Simpson made his mark on the game early. After a three-and-out from Carey (2-0), Lighthouse (1-1) lined up for its first offensive play. Lions sophomore quarterback Collin Holloway aired one out and Simpson picked it off.
Carey’s Carson Simpson picks off Collin Holloway. #idpreps #lighthouselions #careypanthers pic.twitter.com/U3UiVTDjMd— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 1, 2018
After a trading possession a couple times, Carey orchestrated a seven-play, 49-yard drive. That stretch included an 18-yard run from Simpson to put the Panthers within striking range. The drive culminated in a three-yard touchdown scamper from quarterback Hunter Smith. The sophomore faked a pitch to senior running back Porter Mecham, spun through the trenches and walked in for the score, giving Carey a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Hunter Smith fakes the toss and spins it in. Two-pointer no good, #careypanthers lead #lighthouselions 6-0 at 4:49 1Q #idpreps pic.twitter.com/UNkKUQEVbE— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 1, 2018
The ensuing Lighthouse drive took the Lions as close to the end zone as the 13-yard line, but a few losses and a turnover on downs gave Carey the ball at the 27.
On the next play, Mecham (175 yards on 16 carries) bolted 73 yards for a score, breaking several tackles along the way. With 1:25 left in the first quarter, it seemed as though the Panthers might run away with the contest early. When Smith punched in a 1-yarder less than two minutes later, making the score 18-0, the pressure on Lighthouse intensified.
Unfortunately only caught the last few seconds of this 73-yard TD run from Carey’s Porter Mecham. #careypanthers lead 12-0, 1:25 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/2KgZbVdzvj— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 1, 2018
Holloway answered with a 46-yard strike to junior wide receiver Brandon Houser, giving the Lions some life at halftime, down by just 10 points.
Collin Holloway ➡️ Brandon Houser 46 yards for six. #lighthouselions cut #careypanthers lead to 18-8 at 10:23 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/8PJp7poWRI— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 1, 2018
Momentum, perhaps for just a moment, seemed to be heading in the favor of the Lions. Head coach Cory Holloway felt there were some tweaks to be made, but, for the most part, the gameplan and execution had his team hanging around.
It wasn’t to be, though, as the Panthers came out roaring in the second half.
“I knew that our kids would continue to rise, play hard and stop them,” Kirkland said. “This young group finally got a good test of who we are.”
Simpson notched his second pick on the first drive of the half and later punched in his two scores, ensuring the Panthers would not succumb to any Lighthouse comeback attempt.
Lighthouse punted to just its own 25 and Carey’s Carson Simpson scores on the Panthers’ first play after the punt. At 1:35 3Q, #careypanthers lead #lighthouselions 26-8. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/RTSa1FQ3p9— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 1, 2018
The cutback was the point of success for Simpson, he said, as it allowed the offensive linemen to come across him and open up holes. Both he and Mecham credited the line for dictating the way the game went for the Panthers, whose ground game was the key to victory.
“Mecham rattled off one (big run), and he’s a great running back, great kid, so he finally got us,” Holloway said. “We’ve played other sports against (Simpson), he’s athletic. I knew he’d be an athletic kid.”
Lighthouse made it into the red zone one time during the second half and again suffered losses, and it resulted in a turnover on downs. Despite its struggles, Holloway told his team the 26-point difference in the final score did not represent how the Lions competed.
It was a slight improvement on last season, when Carey beat Lighthouse 42-0. Kirkland said it was the hardest shutout he’s ever coached. This victory was similarly tough for his squad.
Mecham added that Lighthouse is a great team, and he wouldn’t be surprised if the Panthers run into the Lions again in the 1A Division II playoffs.
“It was a really hard-fought game between two teams that both wanted to prove themselves from last year,” Kirkland said. “I’m just really proud of the boys for coming together and believing. I don’t think we ever didn’t believe we could do it.”
