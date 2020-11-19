Sibling success: Kaybree and Karlee Christensen named 2020 girls' runners of the year

From the beginning, the Christensen sisters have been leaders on their team. Runners and coaches alike have turned to them for advice on workouts, technique, even how to deal with weather conditions during a race.

“There was a lot of help, especially for me, that they were able to offer,” their mother said, speaking as their coach.

Bringing together seven girls, most of whom have no experience, and creating a championship-winning team is an incredible feat. It is one that Christensen still doesn’t fully understand, but credits Kaybree and Karlee.

“Teams that win state, especially in the lower division, are teams that have a really good program and coaches with a lot of experience,” she said. “They work at it for years to get their athletes here. The fact that we did it in one season is unreal.”

When the sisters set out to start a team, they weren’t thinking about state titles. They just wanted to have fun doing something they love. Team camaraderie was something they were missing when competing at state as individuals, so they did something about it.

Karlee, who was beginning to feel burnt out with running, has had her passion reignited. Instead of dreading practice, she looked forward to her time with her teammates.