Should politicians oversee Idaho high school sports? This bill would give them final say

So the IHSAA used 27% capacity as its limit for its other tournament venues as well. It also required fans to wear masks at all times, but it did not enforce that requirement.

“It’s what our schools and our board felt comfortable with,” Federico said in February. “We want to be good stewards. We’re going to do what we’re asked to because we want to use those facilities.”

Jones added the IHSAA did not set any limits on fans during the regular season or district tournaments. He said those were determined by local schools and leagues.

Crane vowed to repeal the state’s gathering limits and pointed to high school sports as a primary reason. The House passed a bill sponsored by Crane and Ehardt to lift all gathering limits 55-15 on Feb. 10. But that bill has stalled in the Senate.

A ‘RECOURSE’ FOR IHSAA DECISIONS

Crane labeled the IHSAA as an unaccountable organization, noting its board members are not publicly elected yet have authority over Idaho’s public schools.

The IHSAA board includes school superintendents, principals, athletic directors, coaches and teachers from around the state. None are paid.