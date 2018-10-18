MURTAUGH — The Oakley High School volleyball team was on one side of the net, trying to reclaim its Snake River Conference title. On the other side were the “new” kids, the Shoshone Indians, with five seniors that were playing and hoping for a district title before ending their high school careers.
“We’ve been playing together since middle school, so we pretty well know how to read each other,” said Shoshone senior Jovawn Welborn. “We have been working for four years to win the title. We have been told to play it point-by-point, not game-by-game.”
Both the Shoshone spectators and coaches were looking at each other trying to remember the last district title the Indians won. Several said it had been eight to 10 years. But there is no more guessing in Shoshone after the Indians beat the Hornets 25-21, 25-20, 25-10 on Thursday night at Murtaugh High School for the district title.
The first two sets were battles between two teams putting it all out on the court and leaving nothing in the tank. For instance, the middle of the first set found the Indians with a 15-10 cushion, but the Hornets scored eight points to take the lead at 18-15. After trading points and with Oakley leading 20-17, the Indians put together an eight-point run, combining the serving of seniors Adara Prior and Welborn and the Shoshone offense to finish the set for an opening win.
The second set mildly resembled the opening set. After a 14-14 tie, Shoshone went on a six-point run with senior Patti Fitzgerald at the service line. Even behind two- and four-point runs, Oakley could never get any closer than 22-20, and Shoshone junior Ellie Lockwood closed out the set at the service line with three service points.
“It’s always been good for us when we jump out early,” said Shoshone coach Melisa Martin. “The girls just don’t play as well from behind.”
The third set was all Shoshone. As Welborn put it, “We were able to keep our mo and swagger.” The Indians walked out to a 16-6 lead, then added insult to injury by outscoring the Hornets 9-4 the rest of the way.
“The girls just seemed to get mentally down and stopped being aggressive at the net,” said Oakley first-year coach Jill Hardy. ”We have stressed being a team this year and trusting each other. The girls played their hearts out. These kids have done well listening to the coaches this year.”
Senior Khali Wells said she can always depend on sophomore Melissa Hardy, and senior Liz Hardy feels the same about junior Kayzia Gillette, who she said has the kind of attitude that lifts you up and sets an example of always trying her hardest.
Shoshone senior Cierra Hennings and junior Katrina Marsh each finished with double-digit kills: Hennings with 15 kills, Marsh with 10. Fitzgerald delivered 20 assists and five kills.
“We worked well together,” said Prior, who led the defense with 18 digs. “We have a full team connection. The best part of this year was the reward of beating Oakley and winning the title. They are a good team. We are looking forward to state and hoping we can go far.”
Melissa Hardy was the leader on offense for Oakley with three kills and good net play with 14 blocks. Junior Zoie Bedke had two kills and four assists. Wells put up five blocks and led in assists with eight. Sophomores Leah Mitton and Lyzan Gillette each added a kill.
Shoshone (15-5) will face the third seed out of District 3 on Friday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at Skyview High School in Nampa to open 1A Division I state tournament play. Oakley (9-11) will head to Grangeville High School on Saturday to for a state play-in match. The Hornets will take on the third seed out of District 1-2 at 4 p.m. MT.
“This team is like my kids. They are fun, and I enjoyed them,” said Martin. “Oakley is very scrappy, and they work very hard. We have a good rivalry, and it is fun to get out and compete with them.”
Century 3, Twin Falls 0
POCATELLO — The top-seeded Diamondbacks swept the No. 2 Bruins 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 to capture the Great Basin Conference title.
It’s the first time Twin Falls has not won the district championship since it moved down from 5A to 4A in 2009. This is also Century’s first season in the GBC, along with Mountain Home, Pocatello and Preston.
Twin Falls' Taylor Burnham had 12 kills and six digs in the loss.
The Diamondbacks will be the conference’s top seed at next week’s 4A state tournament, and the Bruins (28-8) will be the second seed, taking on the top seed from District 6. The tournament begins on Friday, Oct. 26 at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.
Burley 3, Pocatello 0
BURLEY — The third-seeded Bobcats staved off elimination for the second straight night and clinched the Great Basin Conference’s third seed at next week’s 4A state tournament.
The Bobcats won 25-17, 25-21, 25-14.
Burley's Kennedee Tracy had nine kills, 16 digs and a pass rating of 2.5, while Makayla Tolman had 16 kills, nine digs and three blocks and Mikayla Shirley had 16 digs and a pass rating of 2.3.
The Bobcats will face the top seed out of District 3 on Friday, Oct. 26 at Rocky Mountain High School to begin state tournament play.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Hagerman 2; Lighthouse Christian 3, Hansen 0
SHOSHONE — The second-seeded Lions won a tight loser-out match over the No. 6 Pirates, then swept the No. 3 Huskies to clinch the Sawtooth Conference’s second seed at the 1A Division II state tournament.
Lighthouse beat Hagerman 22-25, 25-10, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15. Hagerman coach Katie Knight said her team had a 13-9 lead in the fifth set, but the Lions stormed back and ended the Pirates' season.
"We can’t beat ourselves up," Knight said. "We’re young, we fought as hard as we could and it was close. And it’s gonna hurt for a while."
Elly Yore led Hagerman with 24 kills, and she added 13 digs and six blocks. Alana Floyd had 31 assists, 21 digs and six kills, Kyta Sellers had seven kills and 19 digs, Laura Peterson led the Pirates with 24 digs, Sadie Wadsworth had 14 digs and Krista Farnsworth added 13 digs.
"I’m really proud of the girls for never giving up," Knight said.
Lighthouse's Gracie Parker led all players with 34 kills and eight blocks, and she tacked on seven digs and two aces. Maycee Holloway had a match-high 52 assists, five aces and 26 digs. Jordan Morton added 19 kills and 22 digs, and Lauren Gomez had 13 digs.
In the Lions' 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 win over Hansen, Cover had 21 kills, three blocks and four digs, Holloway had 35 assists, 13 digs and three aces, Morton had 13 kills and 10 digs and Ellie Jones had 10 digs and four aces.
The Lions (14-4) will face the top seed out of District 1 on Friday, Oct. 26 at Borah High School in Boise to begin state tournament play. The Huskies (14-7) will head to a state play-in match on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pocatello High School against the second seed from District 5-6.
