NAMPA — The Ford Idaho Center was silent as Shoshone High School senior Bailee Owens writhed in pain on the floor, clutching her knee with less than three minutes remaining in the 1A Division I girls basketball state championship game on Saturday.
With a lead over Genesee to protect and the player who had helped them build that lead being helped off the floor, the emotional Shoshone team gathered by the bench and agreed—they had to keep that lead and win it for their teammate.
So, they did.
Owens' 16 points sparked it, senior Cierra Hennings' 17 points finished it, and the Indians topped Genesee, 47-37, to win the program's first state championship since 2005.
For the Indians' five seniors, all of whom make up the starting lineup, it was something they discussed for years and finally got to accomplish, doing so by coming together one more time.
"We always talked about it," Owens said. "Now it's, like, right there...Teamwork actually made the dream work."
Before going down, it was Owens who just about got everything started for Shoshone (23-1). A slow first quarter consisted of zero field goals from the Indians, but they held a 6-2 lead, thanks to free throws from Hennings and Owens.
After a couple minutes of play in the second, Owens knocked down a jumper. Thirty seconds later, she hit a 3-pointer. Then came another, and another. Along with another triple by senior Patti Fitzgerald, the Indians hit four in the quarter.
By the end of the half, Owens had 13 points and the Indians had a 26-11 lead.
"She just has so much confidence in her shot," Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman said. "She might miss a couple, but she's not gonna let it get to her, she's gonna step back and keep shooting."
Genesee began to show signs of life, outscoring Shoshone, 11-8, in the third quarter. The Bulldogs began to pressure the Indians more and flustered them a bit, but Shoshone remained in the driver's seat.
Even as Genesee pulled to within 10 points, the Indians felt comfortable.
"I feel like we were in control the whole way," senior Rionna Kerner said. "Coming out, we knew we wanted it, probably more than they did."
Then, Owens and a Genesee player collided near the halfway line, and the stunned silence overcame the arena as she was helped off the floor.
Hennings said it was difficult to watch her best friend go down in a moment so important to them, especially after being such a major part in building Shoshone's lead.
There was a noticeable lift in the Indians' play, though, once they regathered their emotions and assumed the responsibility of finishing that game for Owens. They did, as Hennings hit six free throws to put the game out of reach, and, although she was on crutches, Owens could still celebrate with her team.
"She ended on a good note," Hennings said. "I'm glad it was the last two minutes and not the first two minutes, but I just wish it wouldn't have happened."
Kerner said she sat on the bench in disbelief as the final buzzer came near, but, once it went off, it was just a "dream come true." The emotional Indians gathered at center court to receive their medals, as each senior collected part of the reward for their many years of work.
Kerner and Fitzgerald each had four points. Ari Regalado had two to go along with 10 rebounds. Owens had her 16 points and Hennings had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. Each player had a role in their final win.
"It's awesome," Chapman said. "You can't ask for a better ending."
For Hennings, she had only one way to describe how she felt, completing her career at Shoshone as a state champion.
"Badass," Hennings said. "It's always been a dream. Being able to conquer it? It's amazing."
Other highlights
