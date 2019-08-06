Larry Messick, who spent 38 years of his 40-year career in teaching, coaching, and administration at Shoshone High School, was inducted into the Idaho High School Activities Association Hall of Fame last week in Boise.
Messick started his career at Dietrich High School as a teacher and coach before spending most of the next four decades at Shoshone. His coaching positions with the Indians included volleyball, boys basketball, and football. He coached volleyball for 31 years, boys basketball for 38, and football for four.
He spent 25 years as the school’s athletic director and earned a number of achievements as a coach. He won six state championships across his various sports, and 39 of his teams qualified for state tournaments.
Outside of coaching, Messick was involved in the District IV Board of Control, the 4th District Coaches Association, and the IAAA and the Idaho State Coaches Association.
Messick retired in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.