MURTAUGH — After the second set of the Snake River Conference volleyball semifinal match between Shoshone High School and Oakley on Tuesday, the Indians were left scratching their heads a bit.
The top seed in the district tournament won the first set in dominant fashion, 25-10. It came as a bit of a shock when Oakley outlasted Shoshone for a 25-20 set two victory.
The top-seeded Indians, however, regained whatever it was they lost in that second set and powered to a four-set victory over the No. 3 Hornets on Tuesday at Murtaugh High School, earning a spot in the Snake River Conference title match on Thursday.
“The first set, we had so much momentum, and we were so excited,” Shoshone senior Cierra Hennings said. “The second set, I think we kind of expected them to start making mistakes, and that bit us in the butt, but we figured it out.”
Shoshone took the final two sets 25-18 and 25-17 to clinch its spot in the championship.
Initially, the sense that Oakley would contest the Indians (14-5) at all did not appear. Right away, Shoshone took a 5-0 lead in the first set, and it never had a lead smaller than that in the opening set.
Hennings, who finished the match with 15 kills and 30 digs, led the charge as the Indians practically silenced the Hornets. A kill from senior Adara Prior put the finishing touches on a dominant first set.
Oakley’s struggles were mostly a case of lapses on some of the simple aspects of the game, coach Jill Hardy said.
“We talked about being aggressive and hitting the ball,” Hardy said. “We kind of forgot that in the first set.”
The Hornets remembered in the second set.
Oakley trailed just twice in the entire frame. A 5-0 run gave the Hornets a 16-13 lead and forced Shoshone into a timeout. The Hornets wouldn’t relinquish that lead, and threatened to run away with it.
Shoshone coach Melissa Martin said the Indians weren’t attacking well enough, and a late surge wasn’t enough.
The excitement grew with each point Oakley scored, and the team seemed like it had forgotten its first-set woes and was ready to challenge through the rest of the match.
“Second set, we started to attack, we started to cover and we started trusting each other,” Hardy said. “That’s how we know how to play. Sometimes we forget, but we did so good.”
One thing that wasn’t going against the Hornets like it was in the first set was the play of Hennings.
The senior struggled to impose herself in the second set, and the Hornets took advantage. Martin said there was an issue with Hennings’ confidence after a couple bad hits, but it was quickly corrected.
“I kind of hit some out, and I was like, ‘Crap,’” Hennings said. “Then I was trying to over-fix it, so I just kept making mistakes. I’m like, ‘I just need to forget about those and restart.’”
Hennings did just that, and roared back along with the Indians to overcome another iffy start in set three. Around the midway point of the set, Oakley led 15-11, but the Indians went on to outscore the Hornets 14-3 in the final stages to take a 2-1 match lead.
Oakley continued to hang around in the final frame, but, after a brief 9-8 lead, the Hornets were outdone by the Indians for the remainder of the set. Hennings again was the catalyst, helped by fellow seniors Rionna Kerner and Patti Fitzgerald.
Kerner had nine kills, while Fitzgerald supplied 30 assists, and the Indians marched to victory. The Indians will face Oakley again in the title match, after the Hornets topped Valley later on Tuesday night in a loser-out match.
Hardy said her young, inexperienced team had its doubters, but the Hornets will continue to “fight and scrape.”
Meanwhile, the Shoshone squad, which was swept by Oakley in last year’s district championship, is relishing this season’s opportunity. Hennings and her teammates have never won a conference volleyball title, and she and her teammates are excited for Thursday’s final, which will start at 6 p.m. back at Murtaugh High School. Oakley will need to win two matches on Thursday to repeat as the district champion.
The Indians have one more hurdle to clear to guarantee a spot in the 1A Division I state tournament for the second straight season.
“It’s always hard to stay at the top,” Martin said. “We have to make sure the pressure’s not going to get to us and we can stay there.”
Valley 3, Raft River 0; Oakley 3, Valley 1
MURTAUGH — The Trojans and Vikings saw their seasons end Tuesday at the Snake River Conference tournament.
Valley swept Raft River 25-21, 25-16, 25-19, and Oakley beat Valley 27-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-13.
Oakley's Liz Hardy had four kills and two blocks, Khali Wells had nine assists and Melissa Hardy and Lyzan Gillette each added four kills.
