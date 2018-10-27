NAMPA — While the ending was disappointing, the season was anything but.
The Shoshone High School volleyball team lost to Grace in five sets on Saturday morning in the 1A Division I state tournament at Skyview High School. The loss ended the Indians’ season and left them with a fourth-place trophy — a height they hadn’t reached in eight years.
“We kinda ran out of steam,” Shoshone coach Melissa Martin said over the phone. “But I’m super proud of my girls. They rose to the occasion, and they played their best volleyball all year.”
On Friday, Shoshone swept Compass Charter in the first round but dropped their quarterfinal match against Ambrose in five sets. The length of that match, combined with the hectic state schedule, left the Indians 15 minutes to prepare for their third contest of the day.
But Shoshone had little trouble in that third and final match of the day, beating Notus 25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17. After the win, Martin told informed her players that no matter what happened on Saturday, they’d earn a state trophy.
“There’s not a lot of teams that get to do that,” she said.
For two sets, the Indians looked like they’d at least capture third place, and possibly earn their first state title since 2005. But beating Grace 25-21 and 25-17 in the first two games, Shoshone dropped the final three 17-25, 18-25, 14-16.
Martin was displeased with a call in the fifth set, when the score was tied 14-14. A point that should’ve gone to Shoshone, Martin believed, instead went to Grace (the referee ruled that a Shoshone player tipped a shot that went out of bounds, Martin said). The Grizzlies won the next point to win the match.
That one point, of course, wasn’t the only reason the Indians lost.
“We were gassed,” Martin said. “Grace came alive, and we kinda got quiet.”
Shoshone’s Cierra Hennings ended her stellar senior season with eight kills and 41 digs. Basketball is her favorite sport, Martin said, but Martin thinks Hennings should consider playing volleyball in college.
“I was like, ‘You’d make a great libero somewhere,’” Martin said.
Fellow senior Patti Fitzgerald led the Indians with 22 assists against Grace, and junior Katrina Marsh had eight kills.
The last time Shoshone earned a state tournament trophy was 2010, when it placed fourth at the 1A-DI tournament. The Indians missed state the next six seasons, and they went two-and-out last year.
A consolation trophy this weekend was no small feat for the Indians, who finished with a 17-7 overall record.
“These girls had a lot of heart. Probably my best season ever as a coach because every day was a joy,” Martin said. “(Saturday’s loss) was pretty emotional, pretty tough. But it’s been good. We brought home some hardware.”
