NAMPA — The Shoshone High School girls basketball team hadn't played man-to-man defense all year.
The Indians were clinging to a three-point lead just 19.4 seconds away from a 1A Division I state championship appearance, and head coach Tim Chapman decided it was the time to employ it. His players didn't question it for a second.
They went out and executed.
Shoshone prevented Prairie from even getting a shot off before the buzzer sounded, giving the Indians a 30-27 come-from-behind, payback win over the team that beat them at the same stage last year and cementing a spot for them in the state championship game.
"I'm so happy for our seniors," an emotional Chapman said after the game. "Everything they've done this year, I just can't say enough."
Right from the get-go, though, Prairie's defensive pressure unnerved the Indians.
The Pirates scored the game's first eight points, suffocating Shoshone's offense in the backcourt, and, on the off chance the Indians broke the press, the Pirates had an answer under their own basket.
However, a bucket by Shoshone senior Bailee Owens seemed to turn the tides with 17 seconds left in the first quarter, as she gave the Indians their first score and made it 8-2 at the end of the frame.
In the second quarter, it was an entirely different story.
"At first it was like, gosh, we're so nervous and we were going so fast," Owens said. "Once we relaxed and got into it, we kicked but."
Senior Patti Fitzgerald started the Indians off with a 3-pointer, and, although Prairie added a few points here and there, Shoshone seemed to grasp control. Senior Cierra Hennings added six straight pointes before Owens finished off the quarter with a layup through a foul, finishing the 3-point play and pulling Shoshone to within one, as the Indians trailed, 15-14, at the halftime break.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter, as senior Rionna Kerner put Shoshone ahead at the 6:30 mark. Twenty seconds later, Fitzgerald scored to give Shoshone an 18-15 lead, its largest of the game.
"Once we started getting on a roll, it's like, alright, we've just gotta keep the roll," Hennings said. "We can't let them get a little momentum. We start to kinda eat our shorts when they get momentum."
Right after, Prairie went on another 8-0 run. Entering the fourth and final quarter, the Pirates led, 23-18.
Even after their nervy start, once the Indians had gotten into the game, even with Prairie's late lead, they knew we weren't out of it.
"Even when they got up by a little bit, I didn't doubt it," Owens said. "I knew we had it in us."
Junior Katrina Marsh made a layup to open the fourth, but it was answered by Prairie. Fitzgerald's second 3-pointer of the game pulled the Indians to within two, then Owens lofted up a triple, which bounced around the rim before finally going through the basket, giving Shoshone another lead.
The Indians ran some of the clock off, trying their hardest to milk every second so that Prairie couldn't get any opportunities at a go-ahead bucket.
"Before the game, I told them the score would be 32-30," Chapman said. "Can't get much closer. Everybody knew we could take time off the clock. We've done it all year...We practiced it all year, but to do it against a team like Prairie is great because they're such a good defensive team."
However, that go-ahead bucket did come, as Prairie's India Perry put Prairie in front with 52 seconds left on the clock.
Only 14 seconds separated Prairie's score and a fast-break in which Hennings dished it to senior Rionna Kerner, who put Shoshone back in front, 28-27. After a Shoshone stop, Hennings was fouled and went to the line with the opportunity to make it a three-point lead.
"I got fouled and I started crying," Hennings said. "I was like, 'please, God, please let them go in.'"
They went in.
Prairie's final attempts at a game-tying bucket failed, and the Indians mobbed one another in celebration of a multitude of things—coming back multiple times, avenging last season's painful tournament exit and getting one step closer to the state title they've been dreaming of.
Hennings, Fitzgerald and Owens all led the way with eight points for Shoshone, which is in search of its first state title since 2005.
"It's freaking awesome," Hennings said. "It's freaking awesome. That's all I got. It's freaking awesome."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.