Shooting for a cause: Burley students, first responders compete to raise funds

BURLEY — It was a bad day for birds.

At least, those of the clay pigeon variety.

Members of the Burley High School Trap Team faced off Saturday against first responders in the first ever Green vs Blue Benefit Shoot at the Burley Trap Club.

Each shooter had 50 “birds” — clay discs hurled through the air at about 40 mph — to accrue their point total.

A downed bird earned a point. Misses counted for nothing.

To down a bird, shooters had to strike the clay pigeon anywhere on its surface. It did not matter if the bird shattered or was just clipped, as long as the hit was visible to the judge.

Throughout the competition, shooters took turns firing five shots from five different positions at their clay pigeon launcher. Then teams rotated launchers. This ensures that if a launcher was faulty, it didn't just affect a single team.

After hitting 47 out of 50 birds, Raft River seventh grader Zak Stanger took home the prize for first place.

In the Best of the Best category, a miss and you're out competition, Burley senior Andrew Winningham earned the top spot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}