BUHL — Brad Crossland remembers a recent golf tournament well — the first six holes were the worst of his daughter's high school career.
"I thought, either it’s going to get better and she’s going to fight through it, or she’s going to get worse," Mr. Crossland recalled.
But Kylie Crossland persisted, and turned the last 12 holes into one of her best games ever.
"It showed me that she’s a fighter, and she’s not going to quit, even when things are going tough," Mr. Crossland said. "She came home and she said, 'Dad, I’m a fighter. I’m a competitor.' I was proud of that."
Kylie, a senior at Buhl High School and a state medalist in golf, will bring that fighting spirit to another sport in college next year: volleyball. Crossland signed on Thursday to join the women's team at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
"It’s been my passion ever since I’ve been in third grade," Crossland said after a signing ceremony in the Buhl High School gym. "It’s something I’ve grown up with. I just like the court so much better than the course."
Crossland received five offers, but after practicing with the College of Idaho's volleyball team, the decision was an easy one, she said.
"Everything was just perfect, fell into place, and I just felt the most comfortable and at home there," Crossland said.
The Buhl girls volleyball coach, Denny Moretto, said she remembered Crossland saying she wanted to play volleyball in college someday as far back as when she was in middle school.
"I'm so excited for her," Moretto said. "This is something that every coach wishes for their kids — that they go on and do the thing that they love."
Moretto praised Crossland as "very coachable" and "totally team-minded."
"She wants to be good, she wants to improve, and she wants to do things for her team," Moretto said. "In order to get her team to the level they need to be at, she's going to make that happen."
