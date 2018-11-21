Thirteen District 4 soccer players were named to the all-state teams across the 4A and 3A classifications, two were named player of the year and one local coach earned coach of the year honors as well.
The all-state teams were voted on by coaches around the state.
Sun Valley Community School senior forward Lily Fitzgerald, last season’s Times-News girls soccer player of the year, was named state co-player of the year in 3A, alongside Coeur d’Alene Charter School senior Elizabeth Lehosit. Senior defender Eliza Marks also received an all-state nod.
The pair helped Sun Valley Community School to an unbeaten regular season and a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Fitzgerald and Marks’ fellow Cutthroats over on the boys side earned top honors as well, as junior defender Shea Brokaw was named 3A player of the year and coach Richard Whitelaw was given the coach of the year award. The SVCS boys team won the 3A state title against Bliss on Oct. 20.
Four other SVCS boys players were named to the 3A all-state team, as senior defender Henry Cherp, junior midfielder Fletcher Stumph and junior forwards Ridley Lindstrom and Cash Dart were also selected. Lindstrom scored twice and Dart added another in the Cutthroats’ title game victory.
Bliss senior Steven Rubio (of Shoshone High School), who scored five goals in the Bears’ tournament run to the finals, also earned a spot. Filer senior midfielder Cody Ruiz, who helped the Wildcats to a state semifinal berth before a 1-0 loss to Bliss, was the seventh and final local 3A player selected to the all-state team.
Two Wood River seniors were selected for the 4A all-state team, as defender Emerson Flores and midfielder Lucas Beste had standout seasons for the 2017 state champion Wolverines, who went two-and-out in this year’s tournament.
On the girls side, Twin Falls sophomore defender Paige Beem, who helped her team to a third-place finish at the 4A state tournament, earned all-state honors. Jerome junior Makali Nance was the final honoree in the 4A classification. Nance, who has already claimed two all-Great Basin Conference selections has now added an all-state honor as well.
In total, six of the thirteen honorees will return for their teams next season for a chance to replicate the performances they put in during their all-state campaigns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.