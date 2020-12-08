Setting the bar: Kynlee Thornton named Times-News 2020 volleyball player of the year

If they could win every game in the consolation bracket, they’d still be able to bring home a fourth place trophy.

“For me as a senior, I realized these could be my last games ever,” Thornton said. “I wanted to put all of my heart into it and play my best.”

Lighthouse Christian fought through the consolation bracket and finished fourth in state. It was an experience that Thornton described as both fulfilling and somber.

The team accomplished the task of winning a trophy, but will never know what could have happened if it had been able to play in that championship game.

“I really believe this was a group that could have come through the loser’s bracket and won,” Helman said. “It’s hard to know that’s possible and not be able to do it.”

Thornton didn’t fulfill her dream of winning a state title, but there was still one goal she wanted to achieve: She wanted to set a school record.

Thornton finished her season with 414 kills, 183 digs and a kill percentage of 43.9.

“As soon as I heard that I ran into the gym to see if I broke the record,” she said. “I wanted to get my name on the board.”