Setting the bar: Kynlee Thornton named Times-News 2020 volleyball player of the year

TWIN FALLS — Kynlee Thornton’s volleyball season was anything but ordinary.
For the senior at Lighthouse Christian School, the year brought many new obstacles and accolades.
The school moved up a division, from 1A DII to 1A DI. This meant tougher competition as well as a conference filled with teams it had never played before.
Additionally, Lighthouse Christian graduated most of its players from last year. This forced Thornton, the floor captain, to step up and lead a mostly inexperienced team.
“We had five returning varsity players this year,” head coach Tobie Helman said. “Everybody else had no varsity experience whatsoever.”
All of that was set on a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
“We were super lucky to even get a season,” Thornton said.
Rules had to be adjusted to accommodate new cleaning and social distancing protocols, but the athletes were allowed to play.
And play they did.
Lighthouse Christian went 19-6 in its regular season. The team won the district tournament and qualified for state.
But similar to the rest of the season, the state tournament was far from normal.
Thornton has played in the state tournament before. Last year, Lighthouse Christian placed third in the 1A DII division. This year, she faced the challenges of new teams and a new format.
To avoid having teams play side-by-side in the same gym, the Idaho High School Activities Association changed the state volleyball tournament from double-elimination to single-elimination.
This meant that once a team lost, they no longer had the opportunity to win the state title.
“The last time it was single elimination was 2011,” Helman said.
This didn’t bode well for Lighthouse Christian, which matched up against Troy — the two-time defending state champion — in the first game.
“I think we came in pretty strong,” Thornton said. “We had our minds set on this one hitter. Our game plan was to shut her down.”
But the effort was not enough. Lighthouse Christian fell to Troy in the first game.
Its shot at the title was gone.
“There’s nothing you can do about it once you’re in the consolation bracket,” Helman said.
The players felt like they had something to prove, both to themselves and the other teams in the division. Just because they were out of the running for the championship didn’t mean they were out of the tournament.
If they could win every game in the consolation bracket, they’d still be able to bring home a fourth place trophy.
“For me as a senior, I realized these could be my last games ever,” Thornton said. “I wanted to put all of my heart into it and play my best.”
Lighthouse Christian fought through the consolation bracket and finished fourth in state. It was an experience that Thornton described as both fulfilling and somber.
The team accomplished the task of winning a trophy, but will never know what could have happened if it had been able to play in that championship game.
“I really believe this was a group that could have come through the loser’s bracket and won,” Helman said. “It’s hard to know that’s possible and not be able to do it.”
Thornton didn’t fulfill her dream of winning a state title, but there was still one goal she wanted to achieve: She wanted to set a school record.
Thornton finished her season with 414 kills, 183 digs and a kill percentage of 43.9.
“As soon as I heard that I ran into the gym to see if I broke the record,” she said. “I wanted to get my name on the board.”
The previous record — set in 2016 — was 410 kills. By only four kills, she had beaten it.
For Helman, the impact Thornton has had on the school goes far beyond her stats from the season.
She referred to Thornton as a “quiet leader,” someone who is capable of remaining calm and reassuring her teammates that everything will be alright. During a game, when the score starts to slip away in the wrong direction, the ability to maintain a level head is invaluable.
Many times, it can be the difference between victory and defeat.
“She really does have the power to change the outcome of a game,” Helman said.
One of Helman’s favorite memories from the season was seeing the reactions of fans watching Thornton play.
Especially among the middle school girls, Helman could tell by their expressions that they want to be like her someday. With humility and impressive athletic ability, Thornton is a player that other girls look up to.
“She didn’t just break a record,” Helman said. “She left a legacy.”
