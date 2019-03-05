SHOSHONE — For a host of players whose basketball careers may have come to a close over the past two weeks, Tuesday provided an opportunity to have one more day on the court, and a fun one at that.
At Shoshone High School, several standout seniors from the 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications came together on both the girls and boys side to play a little more basketball.
“Not very many teams get to win their last game of the year,” Shoshone girls basketball head coach Tim Chapman said. “Playing this game kinda tops off their career. It’s really fun.”
Chapman’s north team took on Murtaugh head coach Todd Jensen’s south squad in the girls game to kick off the festivities.
The north team, which had players from both 1A Division II state champion Carey and 1A Division I state champion Shoshone, 15-6 lead after one quarter and led, 33-19, at halftime.
A tight third quarter ended with the north team up, 40-25, and it closed out the game with a 13-11 stretch in the fourth to win, 53-36.
Shoshone’s Cierra Hennings led all scorers with 11 points, while her Shoshone teammate Ari Regalado added nine for the north. Carey’s Athana Versis had six, while five players added five points apiece for the north: Carey’s Kodi Green, Dietrich’s Brianna Astle and Bailey Hubert, Richfield’s Shelby Buckner and Shoshone’s Patti Fitzgerald. Shoshone’s Rionna Kerner added two to round out the north’s scoring.
The south side was led by Raft River’s Audah Jones, who had seven points. Four players added six: Declo’s Mattie Ramsey, Murtaugh’s Lisa Ambriz and Jenan Benites, and Hagerman’s Elly Yore and Alana Floyd. Valley’s Katie Johnson finished with five.
On the boys side, the north, coached by Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson, faced off with the south, led by Lighthouse Christian’s Tony Standlee.
A tight game after one, the south led, 16-15. However, the north took off with the contest in the second quarter, going on a 17-11 run. A 20-13 stretch in the third pulled the north further away, and the squad of Valley, Glenns Ferry, Shoshone and Camas County standouts won, 75-58.
Valley’s Zane Mussmann led the north with 22 points, including a handful of dunks on the night. His teammate, Jason Hardy, had 11 and Camas County’s Remington Kramer added 10.
Alex Korom, of Valley, was next with eight, while Glenns Ferry’s Wacey Williams had six, and his teammate, Carson Grigg, along with Shoshone’s Patrick Taber, had five apiece. Camas County’s Jaydon Rossman had four and there were two points each for Valley’s Nic Anderson and Glenns Ferry’s Dillon Traudt.
Raft River’s Riley Spencer scored 12 to pace the south team, while Murtaugh’s Graden Dimond and Oakley’s Slater Sagers each had nine. Sagers’ Hornets teammate Gannon Critchfield had eight, while Murtaugh’s Gio Zavala added seven.
Declo’s McKay Breshears had four points, while three players came in with three total points: Declo’s Ben Puentes, Hansen’s Paxton Stimpson and Castleford’s Carter Schilder.
“It was great,” Frostenson said. “What a great night. Last game for some of these kids. It was just fun. The kids were having fun, the coaches were having fun, the officials were having fun. That’s what it’s all about.”
Highlights
1A/2A Girls All-Star Final: North 53, South 36— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 6, 2019
Everybody was begging Carey’s Kodi Green to take a buzzer-beating 3...narrow miss, but her side was comfortably ahead anyway. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qPxwH3oAa1
Does this count as a dunk by @mckay_breshears? pic.twitter.com/0lxJeKFKpP— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 6, 2019
Ben Puentes told me at halftime he was about to “do something crazy” out there...that pass is a 6/10 on the crazy scale. Need better pic.twitter.com/hweuRhd5OQ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 6, 2019
Missed a Zane Mussmann dunk in the first half, didn’t miss this one #idpreps pic.twitter.com/YV3ROOPpxI— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 6, 2019
Told @hardyboyballer to throw more lobs and make this fun...so he throws it off the glass for another slam from Mussmann pic.twitter.com/aXGX8MYRwI— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 6, 2019
1A/2A Boys All-Star Final: North 75, South 58— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 6, 2019
Plenty of dunks and even more really funny attempts at them! pic.twitter.com/B2Ix26ZNIE
