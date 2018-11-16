POCATELLO — As the Declo High School football team celebrated its 2A state championship win against Firth a year ago, the coaches stopped the excited underclassmen and told them that title belonged to the seniors. The returners had to go get their own.
Mission accomplished.
Much like they did all season, the Hornets dominated from start to finish, defeating North Fremont 41-24 on Friday at Holt Arena for their second straight state title and fourth in the last seven years. This one belonged to them.
"This has been our goal since we were kids, to win a state title," senior Keegan Duncan said. "To be in the last three and win two of them, that's pretty cool for us. We're really grateful to get that done and go out on top."
Every touchdown in the game was accounted for by a member of the Declo senior class.
The Hornets (12-0) stormed out to an early 21-0 advantage, thanks to a two-yard rushing score by senior quarterback McKay Breshears, a 62-yard touchdown scamper by Duncan and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Breshears to Duncan.
The Huskies managed a touchdown late in the second quarter, only to watch Duncan scoot by them on the ensuing kick-off for a 76-yard touchdown return.
One more North Fremont touchdown, followed by a 22-yard strike from Breshears to senior Caleb Moore with 15 seconds left in the second quarter, put the score at 34-16 in Declo's favor at the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and, when North Fremont (11-1) scored with 9:17 remaining, the slightest chance of a comeback remained.
Breshears put an end to that hope.
On fourth and goal from the six-yard line, Breshears powered home a score with 6:22 to go, effectively cementing the title win for Declo.
Breshears finished the contest 6-of-7 for 124 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 20 carries for 96 yards and two scores. Duncan ran 20 times for 206 yards, caught two passes for 65 yards and a score to go with his kick return touchdown.
"Keegan was a man tonight," Declo head coach Kelly Kidd said. "McKay Breshears was a man tonight."
With only a couple plays left to run, Duncan came off the field and embraced Kidd, as well as other Declo coaches. After Breshears took the game's final knee, he and Duncan shared an emotional hug on the field as the rest of the players gathered in a huddle to celebrate. Best friends since preschool, they shared one more special moment on the field.
Duncan, Breshears and the rest of the senior class, as a whole, not only impacted the game, but the future of the Declo program.
"I was an old washed-up coach, ready to retire," Kidd said. "I'm sure glad I didn't. They have blessed my life. They've done so much for our program, all 16 of them. We'll miss them a ton."
The Hornets weren't just playing for the title, though. There was much more attached to the game.
Along with the desire to send the seniors off well, before this season, Duncan and fellow senior Tyson Matthews made it their goal to win the state championship for Breshears, whose mother passed away in February.
All season, they've been playing with her in mind, and one more win provided an emotional ending to a campaign dedicated to Julie Breshears.
"This is an amazing feeling," Breshears said. "To do this for my mom, this is an awesome feeling."
After losing the 2016 state championship game to St. Maries, the Hornets have reeled off 25 straight wins. So much of that success has been driven by this year's senior class.
Duncan, who will continue his football career at Boise State next year, won't soon forget his time at Declo.
"I'm excited for the next level, but at the same time, I'll miss my boys here," Duncan said. "Declo football is something special. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. To be a part of this program, I'm very blessed."
