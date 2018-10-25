GOODING — The Gooding High School football team is an experienced group, but the players still needed a reminder of how to execute the little things after taking a 16-8 lead into halftime of their first-round 3A playoff game against American Falls on Thursday.
Head coach Cameron Andersen provided that reminder at halftime. On the Senators’ first play from scrimmage in the second half, senior running back Cade Morris took a 50-yard carry to the house. Junior quarterback Shane Jennings was impressed.
“See what happens when we execute?” Jennings exclaimed as he ran to the sideline.
That was only the beginning of the second-half onslaught, as the fifth-ranked Senators defeated the Beavers 52-15 and set up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 Homedale next Friday.
“We refocused at half,” Andersen said. “I think people could see that, when we execute, we can do some pretty dangerous things.”
An inauspicious start came for the Senators (8-2). Their first play from scrimmage was a 33-yard scamper by Jennings, but the ball sprung loose as he was brought down and the Beavers (3-6) recovered.
Wow. Huge gain for Shane Jennings ends up as American Falls ball. The #goodingsenators QB coughed it up at about 10:00 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/6cJRLE2ymi— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
While Jennings was upset with himself, he “realized everyone makes mistakes,” he said. Those mistakes kept coming for the Senators, who had dropped passes and penalties, including one hold that took a 77-yard Morris touchdown run off the board. With American Falls stalling on offense, as well, the teams played a scoreless opening quarter.
Jennings made amends, taking a 15-yard keeper in for a score 47 seconds into the second quarter. After another stalled Beavers drive, Jennings hit Cayden Loveland on a screen and the senior did the rest for an 18-yard touchdown less than four minutes after Jennings’ run.
A 15-yard run by Shane Jennings ends with a score (and a decent dive into the end zone). #goodingsenators up 8-0 at 11:13 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ARO0Zh7hHE— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Cayden Loveland takes the swing pass 18 yards for another #goodingsenators score at 7:34 2Q. He caught the two-pointer, too. They lead American Falls 16-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/a83aodLMH1— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Hoping for a chance to tack on more points before the break, the Senators instead endured an 18-play drive that took up 7 minutes, 33 seconds and ended in a one-yard score for American Falls’ Andrew Adkins. Instead of running away before the half, Gooding only held a one-score advantage.
HALF: #goodingsenators 16, American Falls 8— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Andrew Adkins punched this one in from about one inch out with one tick left on the clock for AF. One of the fastest halves of football I’ve ever seen. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/W3SRFLct18
“It just wasn’t clicking right,” Loveland said. “Once we got our heads straight we were solid in the second quarter, but that (American Falls) offense takes up so much time.”
At the break, Andersen told his team to avoid seeking glory or being “the guy.” Rather, he just wanted them to do their jobs and execute.
When Morris, who was robbed of that earlier touchdown run, exploded for the 50-yard score to open the half, it was like a jolt of energy for all the Gooding players.
“It was a big momentum-shifter,” Morris said. “We’ve just got to get going for us to start rolling.”
I’m sure the #goodingsenators wanted to start the second half this way. Cade Morris goes 50 yards for a score on the first play from scrimmage. Gooding leads 24-8 at 11:46 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/VAChP2YuXg— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Boy, did they start rolling.
The first play of Gooding’s next drive was a screen that Loveland took 50 yards, setting up a one-yard punch-in from Morris, who finished with 123 yards and those two scores on nine carries.
Jennings went on to throw two more touchdowns, a 30-yard strike to freshman Colston Loveland near the end of the third quarter and another one to Cayden Loveland a couple minutes into the fourth.
Shane Jennings finds Colston Loveland for a 30-yard TD strike. Loveland had a 26-yard catch to get the #goodingsenators into American Falls territory a play earlier. Gooding leads 38-8 at 2:43 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/0oFjBexbcf— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Jennings finished 7-of-12 for 164 yards and three scores and added 109 yards and a score with five carries on the ground. Cayden Loveland had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Jonathon Carpenter capped off the 36-point second half outburst with a 22-yard touchdown run as the clock ticked to fewer than five minutes remaining.
Jonathon Carpenter takes the hand-off 22 yards for another #goodingsenators TD. They lead American Falls 52-8 at 4:59 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/b0Tu5sLv9f— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
“If we would have played the first half like we did the second, it would have been 70 or something,” Jennings said. “When we utilize every person on the field... it’s hard to defend all of us when we’re clicking together.”
The Beavers struck one final time when quarterback Preston Putnam hit senior Andy Fernandez from one yard away with 45 seconds to go for a consolation score.
Andersen joked that the first half version of Gooding on Thursday wouldn’t beat many teams out there, but the second half edition can compete with anybody. Jennings said it’s imperative that, on the road against the top-ranked 3A team next week, the Senators play four full quarters.
If that’s the case, Andersen likes his guys going into the quarterfinal game. Morris echoed that sentiment.
“I’ll take my dogs any day,” Morris said. “Any day.”
Other highlights
Big stop on fourth for the #goodingsenators #idpreps pic.twitter.com/gq6FLmo3Ov— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Cade Morris goes in from one yard for his second score of the day. A 50-yard screen from Jennings to Loveland set the #goodingsenators up for the TD. They lead American Falls 31-8 at 5:09 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/mFfre6FNSt— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
Here’s the screen that set it up. Not the best camera work from yours truly. #idpreps #goodingsenators pic.twitter.com/c7SyXo3qBk— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
On fourth down, Jennings drops a dime to Cayden Loveland for a 20-yard touchdown. #goodingsenators up 45-8 at 9:36 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/LHC4lElMSG— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
American Falls adds a score. 45 seconds to go, #goodingsenators up 52-15. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/JYVvEGer6q— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 26, 2018
