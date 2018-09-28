TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian School sophomore Collin Holloway dropped back to pass, gliding ever-so-slightly to his left as he sensed pressure coming from the opposite side. As he progressed through his reads, the 5-foot-7, 120-pound quarterback saw a receiver break free from his defender on a designed out route.
With his feet still moving, Holloway released the football into the night sky. It connected with his target — freshman Clay Silva — right in his outstretched hands. Silva, roughly the same size as his quarterback, turned to see a defender bearing down for the tackle. As nimbly as a tightrope walker, Silva shook free from the would-be tackler, juked a second defender and skipped into the end zone as if frolicking in a meadow.
It’s a youth movement at Lighthouse this season, but don’t tell the Lions they aren’t supposed to be playing this well.
“Everyone is always positive, always listening to our coaches,” Holloway said. “We have all joined together really well, all from the beginning.”
Behind a host of budding stars — plus a nice mix of experienced veterans — the Lions defeated Dietrich 36-0 Friday night on the turf at Lighthouse Christian School.
Lighthouse, ranked No. 3 in the 1A Division II state media poll, started with a bang. On its first drive, Holloway found sophomore Kaden De Jong from 12 yards out to get on the board first. After the 2-point conversion, the Lions held an 8-0 lead.
The defense came to play, as well. Lighthouse pitched a shutout on the evening, and it started with consecutive three-and-outs to get the Blue Devil offense off the field.
No. 4-ranked Dietrich began to move the ball in the second quarter, but its drive was thwarted when junior Tyler Munsee picked off Brady Power in the red zone. Lighthouse capitalized on the turnover when Holloway hit Cooper Dastrup for a 34-yard score.
From there, the Lions were off and running.
Brandon Houser added a 37-yard rushing touchdown and Silva executed his Houdini act from 42 yards out to give Lighthouse Christian a 28-0 lead at halftime.
“We had a good game of mixing it up,” said Lighthouse Christian head coach Cory Holloway. “You don’t know if we’re going to throw quick, run it or what. Our quarterback isn’t very big, but he gets rid of the ball fast and he’s accurate, and we have receivers who can catch the ball well. We can spread you out and attack that way, or pack it in and run power.”
Dastrup scored his second touchdown on the evening midway through the third period for the final points of the game.
“We came out and did what we normally do, run and pass, get first down after first down,” Dastrup said.
The Lions’ defense took things from there, including a goal line stand to keep Dietrich out of the end zone and off the board. For coach Holloway and company, the shutout was a visible sign of a dominant defensive effort.
“That was a big deal,” coach Holloway said. “You only get so many opportunities to shut out a good team like that, because they’re a great team and a great program. If you can put a big goose egg on the board like that, it’s kudos to the defense.”
“It feels good to come back this year and shut them out, because they shut us out last year,” Dastrup said of last season’s 24-0 loss at Dietrich.
Lighthouse ate most of the clock in the fourth quarter with its backups on the field, sealing the victory and improving its record to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Sawtooth Conference play. Dietrich fell to 4-2 and 2-2.
“Their overall speed and toughness was the difference,” said Dietrich head coach Rick Astle. “We got beat at the line of scrimmage. I’ll make no excuses, but we lost three linemen this week. But they’re a great team and a great program. I have a lot of respect for Lighthouse.”
Collin Holloway completed 13-of-23 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Dastrup rushed for 74 yards and a score on 10 carries with a game-high eight tackles on defense, and Houser had 71 yards and a score on five rushes. Silva caught four passes for 98 yards and a score, Munsee made four receptions for 85 yards with a sack and two tackles for loss on defense and De Jong had 51 yards on two catches, which both resulted in touchdowns.
Astle wants the Blue Devils to find their tough-nosed identity once again as they head to Camas County for another district affair next week.
“As I always tell the boys, if we have a bad play we move on to the next down,” Astle said. “Well, today was a bad day. We will go through the weekend and think about what we can do better, come back Monday, go through the week and play. We have to get a win to stay in contention for the playoffs.”
Coach Holloway’s message to his team after the victory was to stay focused, ignore the outside noise and play Lighthouse Lion football.
“We’ve had teams in the past who’ve kind of bought in to the rankings, but we don’t care about any of that,” he said. “We can’t pay attention to that. It’s all about the next game. Playoffs mean nothing if we don’t get there and get ourselves into a good position.”
Lighthouse Christian hosts Castleford on Friday.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
