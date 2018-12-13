After standout seasons for their respective teams, three local players were named to the 4A All-Idaho first team, released by the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.
Jerome High School senior wide receiver Victor Santos, Twin Falls senior offensive lineman Hudson Klundt and Canyon Ridge senior defensive back Jesse Mark were voted as some of the top players at their positions by coaches across Idaho.
Santos was an electrifying playmaker for Jerome all season, compiling 1,070 yards and 15 scores on 62 catches this season. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the west pod of the Great Basin Conference.
First play from scrimmage is a decent one. Dalan Thompson 65 yards to Victor Santos for the TD. 11:46 1Q #jerometigers lead the #tfbruins 7-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/pBFxmhuPlk— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 13, 2018
Klundt, a hulking figure at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, was the leader of the much-lauded offensive line at Twin Falls. He made life difficult for any defender trying to get past him. The Bruins' run-heavy offense relied on Klundt and his teammates in the trenches, and he often delivered this season, and was named to the first team in the west pod of the Great Basin Conference, too.
Mark got the nod from Great Basin Conference coaches as the Defensive Player of the Year in the west pod, as his six interceptions and three forced fumbles from the safety position helped him stand out as one of the best defensive players in the state.
Along with the three players named to the first team, there were six local football players listed on the 4A All-Idaho second team.
Minico senior running back Colter May and Twin Falls junior Jarod Perry were selected as the two lone running backs on the team after stellar campaigns for their respective teams, both of which made the 4A state playoffs.
May was named the Great Basin Conference's Return Specialist of the Year in the east pod, while both he and Perry were named on the first team as running backs in their respective pods.
Today is Colter May’s day. Here’s a 46-yard score, his fourth on the night. #minicospartans up 35-12 over the #burleybobcats. I could be wrong, but I think May came back to the bench yelling “I’m starving!” 5:11 3Q #idpreps pic.twitter.com/EeVu9abTBO— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 8, 2018
The third and final offensive player chosen from the area for the second team was Twin Falls junior offensive lineman Dylan Quigley, who joined Klundt in creating holes for Perry to run through. Quigley was also a first team all-conference selection alongside Klundt.
On the defensive side, Minico senior defensive lineman Mason Harwood was selected to the second team. Harwood was a first team all-Great Basin Conference selection, too. His teammate, senior defensive back Francisco Paz, who was named the east pod's Defensive Player of the Year, also earned a second team All-Idaho nod.
The final selection, Twin Falls senior defensive back Xander Barigar, was also a first team selection in the Great Basin Conference, using his 6-foot-2 frame to create difficult matchups for opposing receivers.
Pick now for the #tfbruins at 4:58 4Q. Xander Barigar on the INT. He fumbled but TF recovered. Bruins into Jerome territory now, trailing by four. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qamrmYFkI8— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 13, 2018
The All-Idaho Players of the Year across all six classifications were released by the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday. The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach to pick the Players of the Year and All-Idaho teams, which will continue to be released this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.