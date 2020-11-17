Running away with it: Owen Rogers named 2020 boys runner of the year

Setting school history is the culmination of a journey Rogers began in the second grade. That is when he discovered his passion for running and competition.

But the Rogers’ legacy extends far beyond Owen Rogers.

“His dad was a big-time runner that I coached,” Seifert said. “He was a state champ, just not in cross-country.”

Lyle Rogers, Owen’s father, still holds a school record for track and field. His time of 4:27 in the mile remains unbeaten to this day.

Being able to break his father’s records has always been a driving force for Rogers.

“In the back of my mind, I know my dad had always gotten third or fourth in state (for cross-country),” he said. “That was his best. I just wanted to do better.”

Rogers has achieved the goal of surpassing his father in cross-country. This spring, he’ll look to do the same in track.

“My sophomore year I ran a 4:32, and we didn’t have a season last year,” he said. “I think I could have beat it last year.”

Rogers will have to wait for the spring season to find out. Until then, he’ll have to be content with his current accomplishments.