Running away with it: Owen Rogers named 2020 boys runner of the year

GOODING — When Gooding senior Owen Rogers stepped up to the starting line for the 3A state championship cross-country race, there was no doubt he was going to win.
At least, that’s what his head coach, Kent Seifert, believed.
Despite it being 9 a.m. and only 38 degrees outside — or there being 82 other runners all vying for the title of state champ — Seifert knew Rogers was going to win.
“When he came around the corner and was so far in the lead, it was the way it was supposed to be,” Seifert said.
His coach described the smile on Rogers’ face during the final quarter mile as unmistakable.
Rogers finished first with a time of 16:21.50, a full 23 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. That makes him the first boys’ cross-country runner in school history to win a state title.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Rogers said.
But the road to victory hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.
Rogers was looking promising last year and had a genuine shot at winning the state title when he was injured in the final week of the season. He still competed and finished third, but he knew he could do better.
He came back with a hunger for victory, but this year proved just as challenging as the last.
“The start of the season was kind of rough,” Rogers said.
Plagued with illness and allergic asthma, Rogers struggled to find his footing early on. Smoke from the surrounding wildfires exacerbated his asthma, making running even more difficult for him.
“Once I got over that, I started hitting my stride,” he said.
Still, to be the best you have to beat the best.
Gooding High School spent its season competing against some of the strongest teams in the state. It faced off against Idaho Falls High School, which Rogers believes is one of the top ten boys’ teams in the nation, in five of their eight weeks.
This forced Rogers and his teammates to push themselves further than they ever have before.
“That’s the way it’s been all year,” Seifert said. “Owens works so hard in every practice and every meet that everybody else has to also.”
Heading into the state tournament, Gooding was not ranked in the top five teams. Once Rogers took the lead, his teammates followed suit. All six of them finished with a personal best time.
“I know we were the only team to do that,” Seifert said. “We rose from sixth or seventh to third and beat teams we weren’t supposed to beat.”
Setting school history is the culmination of a journey Rogers began in the second grade. That is when he discovered his passion for running and competition.
But the Rogers’ legacy extends far beyond Owen Rogers.
“His dad was a big-time runner that I coached,” Seifert said. “He was a state champ, just not in cross-country.”
Lyle Rogers, Owen’s father, still holds a school record for track and field. His time of 4:27 in the mile remains unbeaten to this day.
Being able to break his father’s records has always been a driving force for Rogers.
“In the back of my mind, I know my dad had always gotten third or fourth in state (for cross-country),” he said. “That was his best. I just wanted to do better.”
Rogers has achieved the goal of surpassing his father in cross-country. This spring, he’ll look to do the same in track.
“My sophomore year I ran a 4:32, and we didn’t have a season last year,” he said. “I think I could have beat it last year.”
Rogers will have to wait for the spring season to find out. Until then, he’ll have to be content with his current accomplishments.
As he crossed the finish line at the state meet, Rogers felt the joy of a dream fulfilled. It was something his family, coaches and teammates have supported him on since he was a small boy. It was a feeling that he still can’t fully explain.
“All of the hard work has paid off,” Rogers said. “I’d do it all over again just for that one moment.”
Lisa And Dave Buddecke talk about opening up 2nd South Market along with other builders and vendors Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls.
