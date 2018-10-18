TWIN FALLS — It's no secret who the target man up front for the Bliss High School boys soccer team is. Opponents know it and try to stop it, but they often fall flat.
Timberlake was the latest team to fall victim to the exploits of senior Steven Rubio.
In Thursday's 3A state tournament opening round match between Bliss and Timberlake, Rubio could not be contained, notching a hat trick and cementing a spot for the Bears in the state semifinals with a 5-0 drubbing of the Tigers at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
"We know we've got a guy who can go score some goals," Bliss head coach Brent Bjornn said. "If you get two goals, you've got a pretty good chance to win. If you get three, you're in great shape."
Bliss (11-3-5) took a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest. The scorer was, to the surprise of few, the Bears' No. 10, Rubio. A long through ball found the speedy striker's feet, and he did the rest, coasting by Timberlake defenders before blasting the ball toward goal. The Timberlake goalkeeper got a hand to the ball, but the power behind it proved too much, and it found the back of the net.
That was fast. In the third minute, Steven Rubio scorss for the #blissbears, who lead Timberlake 1-0. Keeper got a piece but Rubio put enough power on it. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/tBNwLWDOIX— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
From there, Rubio continued to terrorize the Tiger back line, playing off the shoulder and running onto long passes. Either he took the ball toward goal and looked for a shot or held up play until midfield support arrived in threatening areas, both to great effect.
Before 32 minutes had passed, Rubio had already attempted nine shots.
However, the Bears hadn't added to Rubio's early tally. One minute after his ninth shot, the second goal came, as freshman Josue Mesillas gave the Bears a two-goal cushion at halftime in his first ever state tournament game.
"I was so nervous coming into the game," Mesillas said. "First chance I had, I missed it. But I got back and made that shot."
Once the second half began, the onslaught was on. Rubio scored his second of the game eight minutes into the frame. Junior Jose Perez notched a goal in the 61st minute, and Rubio, seven minutes later, concluded his standout performance with a hat trick goal.
Hat trick for Steven Rubio. 5-0 lead for the #blissbears in the 68th minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/6rDTrCDYT6— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
All three of his scores came from outpacing the Timberlake defense and finishing one-on-one with the goalkeeper. When asked if there is a defender who can keep up with him step for step, Rubio smiled and said, "maybe. We'll have to see in the future."
Aside from Rubio and the blazing Bliss attack, the Bears also had a rock-solid defensive performance. Timberlake often settled for shots from long range and hardly tested Bliss goalkeeper Alan Cordova.
Bjornn lauded the impact the defense had, not just on Wednesday, but throughout this season.
"Our defense played well," Bjornn said. "Steven is a tremendous asset and is tough for anybody to contain, but the defense is really the backbone for us."
The Bears, who lost 2-1 to Weiser in last season's state championship, lost a key group of seniors from their 2017 squad, but feel they're confident and talented enough to get back to the title game.
Mesillas said nobody thought Bliss would perform as they did this season after the losses. Bjornn said recent performances, including Thursday's, have proven to his players that they can still compete with anyone in the state.
That will be tested on Friday, when the Bears take on fellow High Desert Conference team, Filer. There won't be a lot of time to celebrate their first round victory because they know what lies ahead.
"It feels good, but now our next game is against Filer," Rubio said. "It's going to be pretty difficult. They know our abilities and we know theirs. It's going to be an even game."
Other highlights
Rubio is terrorizing Timberlake. He puts one just wide in the 12th. Hit the post earlier. His pace is causing the Tigers real problems. #blissbears #idpreps pic.twitter.com/H8utOa5JKV— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
Nearly a second for the #blissbears in the 19th. Rubio’s well-placed header is cleared off the line. By my count, he has seven shots already. A real handful. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/SVPcDrRqYE— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
Technology is dumb and this angle stinks, but Steven Rubio has scored again, giving the #blissbears a 3-0 lead in the 48th minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/zE04fgqJGM— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
Almost a fourth for the #blissbears. Rubio sends in Alex Cruz, whose effort just misses. Cheeky. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/mc7dvpv8JH— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
