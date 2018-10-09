HAILEY — The Canyon Ridge High School boys soccer team has played Wood River tight the past three seasons, but going into Tuesday, the Riverhawks had lost nine straight games to the Wolverines.
That losing streak ended at the perfect time for Canyon Ridge.
The fifth-seeded Riverhawks handed the top-seeded Wolverines their first loss of the season Tuesday in the Great Basin Conference tournament semifinals. The 2-1 victory over the defending 4A state champions sent Canyon Ridge to the district title game, and the Riverhawks earned their first state tournament berth since 2014.
“It’s a really good win,” Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth said over the phone. “It’s been a process this whole season to build up to this point, and we got the job done.”
Wood River went 17-2-1 last season en route to a state title, and it entered Tuesday with a 13-0-2 record this fall. Canyon Ridge had an 0-2 record against the Wolverines this season, although both games were close: 2-1 in Hailey, 1-0 in Twin Falls.
The Riverhawks broke through on Tuesday for their first win over the Wolverines since Sept. 30, 2015.
“We finally got one,” Farnsworth said.
Canyon Ridge opened the scoring in the 12th minute on a penalty kick from senior Leo Triana. The score remained 1-0 until around the 55th minute, when Wood River tied it up. About 10 minute later, Canyon Ridge senior Rigo Garcia received a long ball, cut back toward the middle and fired a shot that deflected off a Wolverine and flew into the back left part of the net.
The final 10-15 minutes were tense for Farnsworth and his players, but thanks to a strong performance from senior goalkeeper Maurilio Tapia and great organization on defense, Farnsworth said, the Riverhawks held on.
“We had several clear opportunities but could not finish. Can’t win if you can’t score,” Wood River coach Luis Monjaras wrote in a text message. “We now regroup, keep these guys mentally focused and try to get that third seed to state.”
Wood River will need to win two more games to reach state as the Great Basin Conference’s third seed. It will host Jerome, the GBC’s third seed, in a loser-out game on Thursday. The winner will host No. 6 Twin Falls or No. 4 Preston on Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state game.
Canyon Ridge (8-7-2) will play at No. 2 Century (13-0-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the district championship. Century won its only meeting with the Riverhawks 2-1 on Sept. 20 in Twin Falls.
Canyon Ridge lost to Wood River in last year’s district title game 1-0. The way the conference was structured, the Riverhawks had to then play a loser-out game in order to get to state. Their season ended with a 2-1 home loss to Burley.
This time around, Canyon Ridge beat the Wolverines, and it doesn’t need to win the district title game to advance to state.
“We believed in ourselves from day one. It was a process, and we trusted the process from day one,” Farnsworth said. “We want to keep our momentum going into state.”
Century 2, Twin Falls 1
POCATELLO — The second-seeded Diamondbacks held off the No. 6 Bruins to reach the Great Basin Conference title game. No other details were available.
Century will host Canyon Ridge on Saturday at 1 p.m., and Twin Falls (5-5-5) will play at No. 4 Preston at 2 p.m. Thursday in a loser-out game.
Jerome 6, Burley 0
JEROME — The third-seeded Tigers handled the No. 7 Bobcats in a Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out game. No other details were available.
Jerome (12-4-1) will play at top-seeded Wood River at 4 p.m. Thursday in another loser-out game. Burley finished the season with a 3-11-4 record.
Preston 3, Mountain Home 2 (OT)
PRESTON — The fourth-seeded Indians kept their season alive with an extra time win over the eight-seeded Tigers in a Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out game. No other details were available.
Preston (10-7) will host No. 6 Twin Falls at 2 p.m. Thursday in another loser-out game. Mountain Home ended its season at 4-12-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.