Richfield cowboy Waid Dalton and Kimberly cowboy Joe Zebarth win rodeo state championships

BLACKFOOT — Following the Idaho High School Rodeo Association state championships last week at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot and Wind River Arena in Rigby, the District V and District VI high school rodeo teams qualified several cowboys and cowgirls for nationals in Guthrie, Oklahoma, June 30 to July 5. To be eligible, participants had to be one of the top four finishers in their event at state to qualify.

The District V will be represented at nationals by tie-down roping state champion, Waid Dalton from Richfield, Wes Shaw from Dietrich in steer wrestling and bareback riding, and Jaylan Thomason from Bliss in girls cow cutting. From the District VI, Breyana Miller-Dubray from Eureka, Nevada will compete in goat tying, Brinn Bowman from Filer in poles bending, Wesley Pearson from Buhl and Vernon Adams of Twin Falls in bull riding, Dawson Cummins and Jackson Cummins from Murtaugh in team roping, and state champion Joe Zebarth from Kimberly and Ryn Severe from Oakley in boys cutting.

Those participants that finished 5th-25th at state are eligible to compete at the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada, June 28-July 5.

National Qualifiers Top 4 in event: Final state finish position

Goat tying: 4. Breyana Miller-Dubray, Eureka, Nevada