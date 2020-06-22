Richfield cowboy Waid Dalton and Kimberly cowboy Joe Zebarth win rodeo state championships

BLACKFOOT — Following the Idaho High School Rodeo Association state championships last week at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot and Wind River Arena in Rigby, the District V and District VI high school rodeo teams qualified several cowboys and cowgirls for nationals in Guthrie, Oklahoma, June 30 to July 5. To be eligible, participants had to be one of the top four finishers in their event at state to qualify.
The District V will be represented at nationals by tie-down roping state champion, Waid Dalton from Richfield, Wes Shaw from Dietrich in steer wrestling and bareback riding, and Jaylan Thomason from Bliss in girls cow cutting. From the District VI, Breyana Miller-Dubray from Eureka, Nevada will compete in goat tying, Brinn Bowman from Filer in poles bending, Wesley Pearson from Buhl and Vernon Adams of Twin Falls in bull riding, Dawson Cummins and Jackson Cummins from Murtaugh in team roping, and state champion Joe Zebarth from Kimberly and Ryn Severe from Oakley in boys cutting.
Those participants that finished 5th-25th at state are eligible to compete at the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada, June 28-July 5.
National Qualifiers Top 4 in event: Final state finish position
Goat tying: 4. Breyana Miller-Dubray, Eureka, Nevada
Pole bending: 2. Brinn Bowman, Filer
Steer wrestling: 2. Wes Shaw, Dietrich
Tie down roping: 1. Waid Dalton, Richfield State Champion
Bareback riding: 3. Wes Shaw, Dietrich
Bull riding: 2. Wesley Pearson, Buhl; 4. Vernon Adams, Twin Falls
Team roping: 2. Dawson Cummins and Jackson Cummins, Murtaugh
Girls cutting: 3. Jaylan Thomason, Bliss
Boys cutting: 1. Joe Zebarth, Kimberly State Champion; 2. Ryn Severe, Oakley
Boys Overall All Around Final State Standings: 4. Wes Shaw, Dietrich; 6. Jett Van Biezen, Filer; 7. Brey Yore, Minico.
Girls Overall All Around Final State Standings: 10. Breyana Miller-Dubray, Eureka, Nevada.
Idaho High School Rodeo Association 2020-21 Royalty
Ashlyn Hill, Declo, 1st attendant.
Final Short go results Friday June 19, 2020 - Place/Times/Scores
District V & District VI - Bliss (BL), Buhl (BU), Castleford (C), Declo (DC), Dietrich (D), Eureka, NV (EK), Filer (F), Gooding (G), Hailey (HL), Heyburn (HB), Jerome (J), Kimberly (K), Minico (M), Mountain Home (MH), Murtaugh (MT), Oakley (O), Raft River (RR), Richfield (R), Rupert (RP), Shoshone (S), Spring Creek, NV (SC), Twin Falls (TF), Wells, NV (WL), Wendell (W)
Bareback riding: 4. Wes Shaw (D), 58 points.
Saddle bronc: Dixon Fehlman, (RR), NS; Wyatt Lyman, (HB), NS.
Bull riding: 1. Wesley Pearson, (BU), 65; Vernon Adams, (TF), NS.
Barrel racing: 7. Brinn Bowman, (F), 18.459 seconds; Jetta Bott, (RP), 20.709.
Breakaway roping: 10. Laney Owen, (G), 15.17; Sidney Nielson, (TF), NT.
Goat tying: 7. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (EK), 9.46 seconds; 8. Joanna Hammett, (G), 9.83; Aspen Stinemates, (W), 15.06; Tymber Burkey, (S), NT.
Pole bending: 2. Brinn Bowman, (F), 21.161 seconds; 6. Laney Owen, (G), 22.338; Macardi Park, (J), 26.339; Ashlyn Hill, (DC), 31.967.
Steer wrestling: 2. Brey Yore, (M), 4.47 seconds: 4. Jett Van Biezen, (F), 6.68; 7. Wes Shaw (D), 8.48; 8. Michael Nannini, (K), 8.76.
Tie down roping: 5. Jett Van Biezen, (F), 11.15; 6. Wes Shaw (D), 11.53; 7. Waid Dalton, (R); 11.98; 8. Lucas Cruz, (M), 12.50; 9. Cooper Pavkov, (G), 13.29; Jade Shaw, (G), NT; Brey Yore, (M), NT.
Team roping: 1. Dawson Cummins (MT) /Jackson Cummins (MT), 6.63 seconds; 5. Jetta Bott (RP)/CodyRowley (SC), 10.08; Cooper Pavkov (G)/Conor Ward (J), 24.03; Michael Nannini (K) /Will Nannini (K), NT.
Final Results for Boys/Girls Cutting and Reined Cow Horse – Wind River Arena, Rigby
Girls cutting: 3. Jaylan Thomason, (BL); 5. Emma Jaro, (J); 7. Aubrey Durant, (WL); 8. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (EK).
Boys cutting: 1. Joe Zebarth, (K); 2. Ryn Severe, (O); 5. Brey Yore, (M); 6. Will Brackett, (C); 8. Racin Allen, (R); 10. Karsen Parke, (RR); 11. Jett Van Biezen, (F).
Reined Cow Horse: 5. Elizabeth Frisbee, (MH); 20. Will Brackett, (C).
