Rewriting the record books: Amari Whiting named girls basketball player of the year

BURLEY — At 17, Amari Whiting has already accomplished more than most athletes dare to dream.

She holds five state records; she’s the Gatorade Idaho Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year; her team just won the 4A state championship; and she’s committed to the University of Oregon, all during her junior year at Burley High School.

Yet, when asked about her accolades, Whiting’s response is not what many might expect to hear.

“I’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

For Whiting, the grind is never complete. The only way to improve is to work for it and she still has a lot left to accomplish.

In her room at home sits a goals list that she updates as the seasons progress. She's already checked off many items on her list, but some are still waiting.

“I want to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game,” she said. “I want to have a 4.0 GPA every year of high school.”

Some items on her list are less tangible, such as extending her range and bringing the fight to every game. But they all boil down to the same core principle.

“I just want to continue getting better,” Whiting said.

When she entered her junior season, Whiting wasn’t looking for personal prestige. She had set state records the prior year and wanted to break those records this year, but that wasn’t her primary focus. Her main goal was getting her team to the championships.

Amari's mother, mentor and coach says this team-first mentality is a founding pillar of her daughter’s success.

“I think the personal accolades take care of themselves as you take care of what the team needs to take care of,” Amber Whiting said.

It’s a sentiment her daughter agrees with.

“My girls did a really good job putting me into positions where I’m able to score,” Amari Whiting said. “I really owe it all to them. I wouldn’t be able to break these records without them.”

Next year, Amari Whiting will look to break those records again as her team vies for another state title. Just don’t refer to them as the "defending champions." That's a term neither mother nor daughter want to use.

“If you say 'defending,' you have a lot to lose,” she said. “We’re not playing to not lose, we’re playing to win.”

The difference between the two is the mindset of the players, the Whitings say. By viewing themselves as defending champions, coach Whiting worries her players will be more timid in their approach to the games.

“You don’t ever go into a game scared,” she said. “I want them to attack next season.”

With that, coach Whiting also doesn’t want her players looking toward the championship game before they need to. All of their attention should be on their immediate opponent, not hypotheticals for a game they haven’t earned yet.

“We’ve got to take each game one at a time,” she said. “That’s how you get the snowball rolling.”

For Amari Whiting, that snowball of success is still picking up speed. Only time will tell how far it rolls.

Nothing but net: Amari Whiting named Times-News 2021 girls basketball player of the year As a sophomore, Amari Whiting has broken four state records, achieved the accomplishment of joining the 1,000 point club and is already being recruited by colleges.

Amar Whiting on fame “When I have little girls come up to me and they’ve made shirts or are asking me for autographs and pictures, it’s humbling. I don’t feel like I’ve made it anywhere yet. I do the same thing to the Sabrina Ionescus, the Destiny Slocums. I still fangirl over those people." Amari Whiting

