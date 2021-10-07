Referee shortage forces conference reschedule

TWIN FALLS — The even-changing high school soccer schedule has both officials and school athletic departments feeling aggravated.
The reason for the scheduling conflicts? There aren’t enough referees. It’s not a new problem, but one made worse by short-staffed workplaces.
“This has been frustrating for everybody,” said John Jacobson, soccer commissioner for District 4.
“We started out with 29, but now we’re down to 27,” Jacobson said.
That’s 27 referees covering 15 schools. Each game requires a minimum of two officials, but most games are played with three in case one of the officials becomes injured. A game cannot continue with only one referee.
A referee shortage isn’t anything new. For years there’s been a problem nationwide with retaining new officials at the high school level.
In fact, Jacobson said 27 officials is on par with years past.
What is different is their availability.
“Everyone is short-staffed at their work,” he said. “If they’re short-staffed, they can no longer leave work as often or as early.”
Once you add injuries into the mix, officials become incredibly difficult to find.
“We’ve had as many as eight referees out on a single day,” Jacobson said. “That’s almost a third of the crew.”
Kevin Stilling, athletic director at Wood River High School, said the shortage has rippling effects.
District 4 has already rescheduled the Great Basin 7 Conference tournament, as well as multiple games throughout the season.
The district tournament for boys and girls soccer started Wednesday and will continue Thursday, Monday, Oct. 13 and 15.
With schools facing their own shortages of bus drivers and people to work the gate, moving games can become a logistical nightmare.
“We send out the schedule in August,” Stilling said. “Coaches, fans and players make plans based on that schedule.”
With the availability of officials unknown until the week of the games, many of these changes are made last minute.
“We’re seeing day-of cancellations,” Stilling said.
To combat the shortage of referees, schools began staggering their games to alleviate the pressure on the officials. 4A schools play on Mondays and Wednesdays, 3A plays on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
This has worked well in prior years, but the 2021 season is struggling more than anyone expected, especially for games early in the week.
“My referee availability is particularly low on Mondays,” Jacobson said.
The simple solution is to recruit more referees, but that is easier said than done. Officials get paid about $50 a game, which isn’t a lot when considering all they endure.
“Fan abuse is a serious issue,” Jacobson said.
As Jacobson explained, it takes a certain amount of courage to make calls that will be criticized.
“You’re put in the spotlight and making decisions that half the people will be unhappy with,” he said. “That comes with the territory of being an official, but it’s not a territory a lot of people can handle.”
Jacobson understands that people get excited over the decisions he makes, but shouting at him has never convinced him to change a call.
If anything, it draws more attention to the mistakes the team is making.
As a soccer fan, Jacobson wants to see spectators engaged. Just don’t make it personal when it comes to the officials.
“Fans need to consider that they’re talking to a person,” he said.
It’s a sentiment Stilling agrees with.
“Cheer for your kids on the team, not against the officials,” he said.
Fan abuse is only half of the issue. Recruiting and retaining new officials is something Jacobson constantly struggles with.
Right now, it is entirely up to the soccer commissioner to find referees. Moving forward, this is something he would like to see change.
“Programs need more than coaches and players to succeed,” he said. “It would really help if schools pushed coaches to get people involved.”
Jacobson is limited on who he can recruit based on who he knows and who contacts him, but coaches have a plethora of former players that might be interested in helping out.
“Younger referees coming in is very few,” he said. “That’s the ones we need.”
For anyone looking to become an official, go to the Idaho High School Activities Association website, idhsaa.org to begin the process.