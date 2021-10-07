Referee shortage forces conference reschedule

“My referee availability is particularly low on Mondays,” Jacobson said.

The simple solution is to recruit more referees, but that is easier said than done. Officials get paid about $50 a game, which isn’t a lot when considering all they endure.

“Fan abuse is a serious issue,” Jacobson said.

As Jacobson explained, it takes a certain amount of courage to make calls that will be criticized.

“You’re put in the spotlight and making decisions that half the people will be unhappy with,” he said. “That comes with the territory of being an official, but it’s not a territory a lot of people can handle.”

Jacobson understands that people get excited over the decisions he makes, but shouting at him has never convinced him to change a call.

If anything, it draws more attention to the mistakes the team is making.

As a soccer fan, Jacobson wants to see spectators engaged. Just don’t make it personal when it comes to the officials.

“Fans need to consider that they’re talking to a person,” he said.

It’s a sentiment Stilling agrees with.