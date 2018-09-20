BURLEY — Burley High School volleyball players knew exactly why they failed to beat Minico in the second set of Thursday’s match.
Their energy levels simply dropped, Burley junior Makayla Tolman said.
“When our energy gets down, we usually struggle a lot,” senior Kennedee Tracy said. “When our energy is up, we really do a lot better.”
Galvanized by a loud home crowd and an even more enthusiastic bench, the Bobcats re-upped their energy levels and made quick work of the rival Spartans in four sets Thursday night at Burley High School.
Burley took the first, third and fourth sets 25-14, 25-17 and 25-14. Minico came out on top 25-22 in that second set.
Minico head coach Donovan Terry said his team failed to execute its game plan. The Spartans seem to have struggles against the Bobcats, especially recently, he added.
Burley head coach Stephanie Shirley saw some inconsistencies in her squad, but was happy with the end result in spite of some of the Bobcats’ shortcomings on the court. She was impressed with the way her team was able to stifle the Spartans throughout the contest.
“We did really well with blocking and playing defense,” Shirley said.
The opening set seemed to breeze by for the Bobcats, who were led by Tolman’s six kills in the frame. She and Tracy finished with 17 kills apiece in a shared offensive outburst.
Minico led 3-2 early, but that was as good as it would get as the Bobcats scored six of the set’s final eight points to distance themselves from the Spartans. Three of those six points were kills belonging to Tolman.
“(Tolman is) one of our go-to players,” Shirley said.
Minico senior Taylia Stimpson was having none of that, though.
In the second set, she and her Spartan teammates limited Tolman’s attacks and generated their own offense. Terry said Stimpson is an important player for his team and stepped up in that second set.
The Spartans trailed Burley 10-9 at one point in the set, and the two teams were level at 15-15, but Minico was able to pull away and bring itself back into the contest with a 25-22 victory.
Behind Stimpson and senior Sydney Dozier, the Spartans looked poised to hold off the Bobcats and take a 2-1 lead in the match. After Burley scored five straight points to take a 12-7 lead, Minico managed to climb back and tie it at 14-14.
However, the Bobcats found their groove and went on an 11-3 run to finish off the set and give themselves a chance to clinch the match in the fourth. The Bobcats finally started to block Stimpson, which Tolman and Tracy both said was a huge factor in shutting Minico down.
“The third set, we started a little slow, still, but came back,” Shirley said. “I was happy with how they played. We just need to work on getting more consistent for the whole set instead of runs, high and low.”
In order to make sure the team didn’t lose its edge, the Bobcats huddled before the fourth set and watched as one player did “the worm” dance. After they were jacked up by their teammates, the Bobcats cruised through the frame and took the match with relative ease, despite the second-set blemish.
“We just all were pumped and wanted to win,” Tolman said.
Along with their kills, Tracy and Tolman contributed all over the floor. Tracy had 25 digs, while junior Mikayla Shirley had 18, senior Brinley Wilson added 11 and Tolman notched 10.
Stephanie Shirley said it was a team effort to see off Minico on Thursday, but Tracy and Tolman especially came through when the Bobcats needed them. Shirley feels the team is starting to really come together as a unit.
“I’m happy with how we’re coming along as a team,” Shirley said. “We only have two seniors back, so we’re adjusting to each other now and kind of getting in a rhythm.”
