Three District 4 teams enter the 2018 high school football season at the top of their respective classifications.
Declo and Carey, which both went undefeated and won state titles last year, were ranked No. 1 in 2A and 1A Division II, respectively, in the preseason media poll. Declo was the unanimous top pick, while Carey received five of nine first-place votes and topped No. 2 Salmon River by just three points.
Oakley sits atop the 1A Division I classification after ending its 2017 season in the state semifinals. Valley was ranked No. 2 in the 1A-DI poll and sits 14 points behind the Hornets, who received six first-place votes. Oakley rival Raft River was fourth in the poll.
In 3A, Gooding landed at No. 3 behind defending state champion Fruitland and Sugar-Salem, which plays at Declo on Friday to open the season. Kimberly received seven points in the 3A poll, just one behind No. 5 Marsh Valley.
Dietrich also received a No. 3 ranking, in 1A-DII.
In 4A, reigning state runner-up Minico earned four points, and Twin Falls received one vote.
PRESEASON POLL
*All records are from 2017
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Mountain View (5) 10-1 39
2. Highland (3) 10-1 35
3. Rocky Mountain 9-3 25
4. Coeur d’Alene (1) 9-3 18
5. Madison 7-4 8
Others receiving votes: Capital 6, Borah 3, Lewiston 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Skyline (6) 10-2 39
2. Bishop Kelly (2) 8-3 34
3. Century (1) 6-5 27
4. Middleton 8-4 18
5. Hillcrest 5-4 9
Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Idaho Falls 3, Twin Falls 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Fruitland (9) 12-0 45
2. Sugar-Salem 7-3 28
3. Gooding 10-2 26
4. Homedale 7-3 16
5. Marsh Valley 3-6 8
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Snake River 5.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Declo (9) 13-0 45
2. Aberdeen 9-1 28
3. West Side 8-3 22
4. Firth 8-4 13
5. St. Maries 5-5 10
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 5, Grangeville 4, McCall-Donnelly 4, North Fremont 3, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Oakley (6) 9-2 38
2. Valley 6-4 24
3. Prairie (3) 11-1 22
4. Raft River 6-3 15
5. Genesee 10-1 11
Others receiving votes: Challis 8, Lapwai 8, Butte County 6, Wilder 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Carey (5) 12-0 37
2. Salmon River (4) 6-3 34
3. Dietrich 7-3 18
4. Deary 10-1 15
5. Garden Valley 6-2 11
Others receiving votes: North Gem 6, Kendrick 5, Tri-Valley 5, Lewis County 4.
Voters
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
