2A Football State Championships — North Fremont vs. Declo

Declo defeats North Fremont in the 2A state championship game Nov. 16, 2018, at the Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The first statewide media poll for high school football features several Magic Valley teams in high positions, especially in Class 1A. In Division I, Oakley and Valley open in the top two spots, and Raft River comes in at No. 5. In Division II, Carey and Lighthouse Christian have the top two spots as well. 

In 3A, Gooding, clocks in at No. 4, and Kimberly is tied for fifth with Snake River. 

Two-time 2A defending champion Declo starts the season in a tie for the fourth spot.

Preseason Idaho football media poll

All records are from last year

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 12-0 25

2. Mountain View 8-3 24

3. Highland 10-2 17

4. Coeur d'Alene 9-1 12

5. Eagle 7-4 11

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 4, Capital 1, Rigby 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Bishop Kelly (4) 10-2 32

2. Middleton 8-3 17

3. Vallivue 8-4 16

t-4. Hillcrest (2) 12-1 14

t-4. Skyline (1) 8-3 14

Others receiving votes: Century 8, Nampa 3, Minico 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Sugar-Salem (7) 10-1 35

2. Homedale 11-1 28

3. Timberlake 7-4 15

4. Gooding 8-3 14

t-5. Kimberly 10-2 5

t-5. Snake River 2-6 5

Others receiving votes: Weiser 2, Fruitland 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Grangeville (4) 10-1 31

2. West Side (1) 10-1 16

3. North Fremont 11-1 15

t-4. Declo (2) 12-0 13

t-4. McCall-Donnelly 7-3 13

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 12, Aberdeen 5

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Oakley (6) 9-3 34

2. Valley (1) 11-1 20

3. Wilder 9-2 14

4. Prairie 9-2 13

5. Raft River 6-3 6

Others receiving votes: Idaho City 4, Challis 3, Lapwai 3, Clearwater Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) 2018 Pts

1. Carey (6) 12-0 34

2. Lighthouse Christian (1) 10-2 29

3. Garden Valley 5-5 18

4. Kendrick 9-1 15

5. Salmon River 7-4 (8)

Others receiving votes: Deary 1

VOTERS

Ben Jones (Twin Falls) Times-News

Marke Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

