The first statewide media poll for high school football features several Magic Valley teams in high positions, especially in Class 1A. In Division I, Oakley and Valley open in the top two spots, and Raft River comes in at No. 5. In Division II, Carey and Lighthouse Christian have the top two spots as well.
In 3A, Gooding, clocks in at No. 4, and Kimberly is tied for fifth with Snake River.
Two-time 2A defending champion Declo starts the season in a tie for the fourth spot.
Preseason Idaho football media poll
All records are from last year
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 12-0 25
2. Mountain View 8-3 24
3. Highland 10-2 17
4. Coeur d'Alene 9-1 12
5. Eagle 7-4 11
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 4, Capital 1, Rigby 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Bishop Kelly (4) 10-2 32
2. Middleton 8-3 17
3. Vallivue 8-4 16
t-4. Hillcrest (2) 12-1 14
t-4. Skyline (1) 8-3 14
Others receiving votes: Century 8, Nampa 3, Minico 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 10-1 35
2. Homedale 11-1 28
3. Timberlake 7-4 15
4. Gooding 8-3 14
t-5. Kimberly 10-2 5
t-5. Snake River 2-6 5
Others receiving votes: Weiser 2, Fruitland 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Grangeville (4) 10-1 31
2. West Side (1) 10-1 16
3. North Fremont 11-1 15
t-4. Declo (2) 12-0 13
t-4. McCall-Donnelly 7-3 13
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 12, Aberdeen 5
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Oakley (6) 9-3 34
2. Valley (1) 11-1 20
3. Wilder 9-2 14
4. Prairie 9-2 13
5. Raft River 6-3 6
Others receiving votes: Idaho City 4, Challis 3, Lapwai 3, Clearwater Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) 2018 Pts
1. Carey (6) 12-0 34
2. Lighthouse Christian (1) 10-2 29
3. Garden Valley 5-5 18
4. Kendrick 9-1 15
5. Salmon River 7-4 (8)
Others receiving votes: Deary 1
VOTERS
Ben Jones (Twin Falls) Times-News
Marke Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
