Prep football rankings: These are the state title favorites entering the playoffs

The final high school football rankings of the season are out, setting the stage for the state playoffs this weekend.

The final state media poll details the favorites in each classification. Several Treasure Valley teams find themselves ranked in their classification. But none are No. 1.

The full rankings in all six classifications are below. First place votes are in parenthesis:

Class 5AW-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 7-0 59 1

2. Rigby (5) 8-0 55 2

3. Rocky Mountain 6-0 42 3

4. Eagle 5-1 24 4

5. Highland 7-2 15 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4AW-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (13) 8-1 65 1

2. Blackfoot 7-1 46 2

3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 40 3

4. Emmett 7-2 30 5

5. Pocatello 6-2 6 4

Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Jerome 2, Middleton 1, Sandpoint 1.