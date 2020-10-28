 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football rankings: These are the state title favorites entering the playoffs
0 comments
top story

Prep football rankings: These are the state title favorites entering the playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lighthouse Christian defeats Carey in state championship

Carey running back Connor Simpson is tripped up by Lighthouse Christian linebacker Brandon Houser on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The final high school football rankings of the season are out, setting the stage for the state playoffs this weekend.

The final state media poll details the favorites in each classification. Several Treasure Valley teams find themselves ranked in their classification. But none are No. 1.

The full rankings in all six classifications are below. First place votes are in parenthesis:

Class 5AW-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 7-0 59 1

2. Rigby (5) 8-0 55 2

3. Rocky Mountain 6-0 42 3

4. Eagle 5-1 24 4

5. Highland 7-2 15 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4AW-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (13) 8-1 65 1

2. Blackfoot 7-1 46 2

3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 40 3

4. Emmett 7-2 30 5

5. Pocatello 6-2 6 4

Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Jerome 2, Middleton 1, Sandpoint 1.

Class 3AW-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 51 t-3

2. Homedale (4) 6-1 50 t-3

3. Kimberly (1) 7-1 41 1

4. Gooding (2) 8-1 32 —

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

5. Fruitland 6-1 16 2

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5.

Class 2AW-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 8-0 65 1

2. North Fremont 7-0 52 2

3. Melba 6-1 39 3

4. Declo 7-2 25 4

5. Firth 5-3 12 5

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2.

Class 1AW-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (13) 6-0 65 1

2. Raft River 7-1 50 3

3. Oakley 7-1 36 2

4. Notus 7-0 30 4

5. Lighthouse Christian 5-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Lakeside 1.

Class 1A Div. IIW-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (12) 5-0 64 1

2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 53 2

3. Kendrick 5-1 35 3

4. Mullan 6-1 28 4

5. Garden Valley 5-3 13 5

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2.

Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Jay Tust, KTVB; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News