Prep football rankings: These are the state title favorites entering the playoffs

The final high school football rankings of the season are out, setting the stage for the state playoffs this weekend.
The final state media poll details the favorites in each classification. Several Treasure Valley teams find themselves ranked in their classification. But none are No. 1.
The full rankings in all six classifications are below. First place votes are in parenthesis:
Class 5AW-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 7-0 59 1
2. Rigby (5) 8-0 55 2
3. Rocky Mountain 6-0 42 3
4. Eagle 5-1 24 4
5. Highland 7-2 15 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 4AW-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (13) 8-1 65 1
2. Blackfoot 7-1 46 2
3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 40 3
4. Emmett 7-2 30 5
5. Pocatello 6-2 6 4
Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Jerome 2, Middleton 1, Sandpoint 1.
Class 3AW-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 51 t-3
2. Homedale (4) 6-1 50 t-3
3. Kimberly (1) 7-1 41 1
4. Gooding (2) 8-1 32 —
5. Fruitland 6-1 16 2
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5.
Class 2AW-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 8-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 7-0 52 2
3. Melba 6-1 39 3
4. Declo 7-2 25 4
5. Firth 5-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2.
Class 1AW-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 6-0 65 1
2. Raft River 7-1 50 3
3. Oakley 7-1 36 2
4. Notus 7-0 30 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 5-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Lakeside 1.
Class 1A Div. IIW-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 53 2
3. Kendrick 5-1 35 3
4. Mullan 6-1 28 4
5. Garden Valley 5-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2.
Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Jay Tust, KTVB; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
