Prep football rankings: State title favorites solidify heading into final weeks
3A Football - Filer Vs. Kimberly

Kimberly's Trevor Christensen runs into the end zone against Filer on Thursday night, Oct. 1, 2020, in Kimberly.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The state playoff favorites are quickly becoming clear as the regular season enters its final two weeks.

The latest state media poll released Tuesday saw no movement in the 5A, 4A and 3A classification, showing a clear pecking order heading into the homestretch.

The only changes came at the bottom of the 2A and 1A Division I polls.

The full rankings in all six classifications are below.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 7

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (9) 5-0 57 1

2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2

3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 39 3

4. Highland 6-1 22 4

5. Eagle 3-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Capital 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (11) 6-1 55 1

2. Blackfoot (1) 5-1 46 2

3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 32 3

4. Vallivue 6-1 25 4

5. Pocatello 5-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Moscow 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2

3. Fruitland 5-0 29 3

4. Homedale 4-1 25 4

5. Gooding 6-1 18 5

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1

2. North Fremont 5-0 48 2

3. Melba 4-1 36 3

4. Declo 5-2 16 5

5. Firth 4-2 10 —

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 9, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Oakley 6-0 48 2

3. Raft River 5-1 35 3

4. Lighthouse Christian 5-1 17 5

5. Notus 6-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 4-0 59 1

2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 49 2

3. Kendrick 4-1 31 3

4. Mullan 6-1 28 4

5. Garden Valley 4-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 1.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Allan Steele, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Jay Tust, KTVB

