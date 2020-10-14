Prep football rankings: State title favorites solidify heading into final weeks

The state playoff favorites are quickly becoming clear as the regular season enters its final two weeks.
The latest state media poll released Tuesday saw no movement in the 5A, 4A and 3A classification, showing a clear pecking order heading into the homestretch.
The only changes came at the bottom of the 2A and 1A Division I polls.
The full rankings in all six classifications are below.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 7
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (9) 5-0 57 1
2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 39 3
4. Highland 6-1 22 4
5. Eagle 3-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Capital 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (11) 6-1 55 1
2. Blackfoot (1) 5-1 46 2
3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 32 3
4. Vallivue 6-1 25 4
5. Pocatello 5-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Moscow 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2
3. Fruitland 5-0 29 3
4. Homedale 4-1 25 4
5. Gooding 6-1 18 5
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 5-0 48 2
3. Melba 4-1 36 3
4. Declo 5-2 16 5
5. Firth 4-2 10 —
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 9, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Oakley 6-0 48 2
3. Raft River 5-1 35 3
4. Lighthouse Christian 5-1 17 5
5. Notus 6-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 4-0 59 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 49 2
3. Kendrick 4-1 31 3
4. Mullan 6-1 28 4
5. Garden Valley 4-3 10 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 1.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Allan Steele, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Jay Tust, KTVB
