Prep football preseason media poll
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep football preseason media poll

Dietrich defeats Carey, claims state title

Dietrich plays Carey on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during the 1A DII state championship game at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. After ending the first half down 22-6, Dietrich rallied and defeated Carey 34-28 to claim the state title.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 1

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Rigby (5); 0-0; 35; 1

2. Rocky Mountain (2); 1-0; 31; 2

3. Mountain View (1); 0-0; 27; 3

4. Coeur d’Alene; 0-0; 17; 4

5. Highland; 0-1; 5; 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian 4, Eagle 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Skyline (7); 0-0; 39; 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1); 0-0; 32; 2

3. Sandpoint; 0-0; 19; 3

4. Middleton; 0-0; 15; 4

5. Pocatello; 0-0; 8; 5

Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 5, Moscow 1, Vallivue 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6); 0-0; 38; 1

2. Homedale (2); 0-0; 34; 2

3. Weiser; 0-0; 19; 3

4. Gooding; 0-0; 11; 5

5. South Fremont; 0-0; 10; 4

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 3, Marsh Valley 2, Timberlake 2, Fruitland 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. West Side (8); 0-0; 40; 1

2. Firth; 0-0; 28; 2

3. North Fremont; 0-0; 27; 3

4. Declo; 0-0; 15; 4

5. Melba; 0-0; 9; 5

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Oakley (5); 0-0; 36; 1

2. Prairie (2); 0-0; 31; 2

3. Raft River (1); 0-0; 29; 3

4. Notus; 0-0; 12; 4

5. Lighthouse Christian; 0-0; 7; 5

Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Clearwater Valley 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Carey (5); 0-0; 37; 1

2. Dietrich (3); 0-0; 31; 2

3. Kendrick; 0-0; 20; 3

4. Mullan; 0-0; 16; 5

5. Horseshoe Bend; 0-0; 13; 4

Others receiving votes: North Gem 2, Garden Valley 1.

Voters:

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Greg Woods, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

