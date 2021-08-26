Prep football preseason media poll

Week 1
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rigby (5); 0-0; 35; 1
2. Rocky Mountain (2); 1-0; 31; 2
3. Mountain View (1); 0-0; 27; 3
4. Coeur d’Alene; 0-0; 17; 4
5. Highland; 0-1; 5; 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 4, Eagle 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Skyline (7); 0-0; 39; 1
2. Bishop Kelly (1); 0-0; 32; 2
3. Sandpoint; 0-0; 19; 3
4. Middleton; 0-0; 15; 4
5. Pocatello; 0-0; 8; 5
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 5, Moscow 1, Vallivue 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6); 0-0; 38; 1
2. Homedale (2); 0-0; 34; 2
3. Weiser; 0-0; 19; 3
4. Gooding; 0-0; 11; 5
5. South Fremont; 0-0; 10; 4
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 3, Marsh Valley 2, Timberlake 2, Fruitland 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. West Side (8); 0-0; 40; 1
2. Firth; 0-0; 28; 2
3. North Fremont; 0-0; 27; 3
4. Declo; 0-0; 15; 4
5. Melba; 0-0; 9; 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Oakley (5); 0-0; 36; 1
2. Prairie (2); 0-0; 31; 2
3. Raft River (1); 0-0; 29; 3
4. Notus; 0-0; 12; 4
5. Lighthouse Christian; 0-0; 7; 5
Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Clearwater Valley 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Carey (5); 0-0; 37; 1
2. Dietrich (3); 0-0; 31; 2
3. Kendrick; 0-0; 20; 3
4. Mullan; 0-0; 16; 5
5. Horseshoe Bend; 0-0; 13; 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 2, Garden Valley 1.
Voters:
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press