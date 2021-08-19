Prep football preseason media poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts
1. Rigby (5); 10-1; 37
2. Rocky Mountain (2); 9-0; 36
3. Mountain View (1); 5-4; 31
4. Coeur d'Alene (2); 8-1; 29
5. Highland; 8-3; 8
Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Eagle 4.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts
1. Skyline (7); 12-1; 43
2. Bishop Kelly (3); 7-2; 41
3. Sandpoint; 5-5; 21
4. Middleton; 6-4; 16
5. Pocatello; 6-3; 14
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 9, Moscow 3, Emmett 2, Vallivue 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts
1. Sugar-Salem (8); 10-1; 45
2. Homedale (2); 8-2; 40
3. Weiser; 5-5; 20
4. South Fremont; 8-3; 13
5. Gooding; 8-2; 12
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 8, Marsh Valley 7, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts
1. West Side (10); 11-0; 50
2. Firth; 8-4; 31
3. North Fremont; 8-1; 29
4. Declo; 8-3; 16
5. Melba; 6-2; 14
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 5, Grangeville 4, St. Maries 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts
1. Oakley (5); 11-1; 44
2. Prairie (3); 7-1; 38
3. Raft River (1); 9-2; 31
4. Notus (1); 7-1; 12
5. Lighthouse Christian; 7-3; 10
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 5, Clearwater Valley 4, Butte County 3, Lakeside 2, Kamiah 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts
1. Carey (6); 8-1; 46
2. Dietrich (4); 11-0; 35
3. Kendrick; 6-2; 24
4. Horseshoe Bend; 6-4; 17
5. Mullan; 8-2; 15
Others receiving votes: North Gem 8, Garden Valley 4, Watersprings 1.
Voters:
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman