Prep football preseason media poll
Prep football preseason media poll

Oakley runs through Raft River

Oakley plays Raft River on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during the 1A DI state championship game at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. Oakley defeated Raft River 52-22 to claim the state title.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts

1. Rigby (5); 10-1; 37

2. Rocky Mountain (2); 9-0; 36

3. Mountain View (1); 5-4; 31

4. Coeur d'Alene (2); 8-1; 29

5. Highland; 8-3; 8

Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Eagle 4.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts

1. Skyline (7); 12-1; 43

2. Bishop Kelly (3); 7-2; 41

3. Sandpoint; 5-5; 21

4. Middleton; 6-4; 16

5. Pocatello; 6-3; 14

Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 9, Moscow 3, Emmett 2, Vallivue 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts

1. Sugar-Salem (8); 10-1; 45

2. Homedale (2); 8-2; 40

3. Weiser; 5-5; 20

4. South Fremont; 8-3; 13

5. Gooding; 8-2; 12

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 8, Marsh Valley 7, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts

1. West Side (10); 11-0; 50

2. Firth; 8-4; 31

3. North Fremont; 8-1; 29

4. Declo; 8-3; 16

5. Melba; 6-2; 14

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 5, Grangeville 4, St. Maries 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts

1. Oakley (5); 11-1; 44

2. Prairie (3); 7-1; 38

3. Raft River (1); 9-2; 31

4. Notus (1); 7-1; 12

5. Lighthouse Christian; 7-3; 10

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 5, Clearwater Valley 4, Butte County 3, Lakeside 2, Kamiah 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); 2020; Pts

1. Carey (6); 8-1; 46

2. Dietrich (4); 11-0; 35

3. Kendrick; 6-2; 24

4. Horseshoe Bend; 6-4; 17

5. Mullan; 8-2; 15

Others receiving votes: North Gem 8, Garden Valley 4, Watersprings 1.

Voters:

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Adrian Luevano, KIFI

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Tags

