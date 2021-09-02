Prep football media poll

Week 2
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 1-0 62 1
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 1-0 51 2
3. Mountain View (1) 1-0 41 3
4. Eagle 1-0 13 —
5. Highland 1-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 8, Coeur d’Alene 5, Capital 2, Lewiston 1, Madison 1, Skyview 1, Thunder Ridge 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (5) 0-1 45 1
t-2. Bishop Kelly (3) 0-1 42 2
t-2. Sandpoint (2) 1-0 42 3
4. Pocatello (1) 1-0 31 5
5. Middleton (2) 1-0 30 4
Others receiving votes: Emmett 3, Moscow 1, Minico 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (11) 1-0 63 2
2. Sugar-Salem (2) 0-1 39 1
3. Weiser 1-0 36 3
4. Gooding 1-0 34 4
5. South Fremont 1-0 15 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 5, Fruitland 2, Kimberly 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 1-0 67 1
2. Firth 0-1 38 2
3. North Fremont 1-0 37 3
4. Declo 1-0 36 4
5. Melba 0-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Aberdeen 2, Marsing 2, Grangeville 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (9) 1-0 60 1
2. Prairie (2) 1-0 50 2
3. Raft River (2) 1-0 46 3
4. Notus 1-0 22 4
5. Butte County 1-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 6, Lapwai 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (9) 1-0 60 1
2. Dietrich (3) 1-0 53 2
3. Kendrick (1) 1-0 39 3
4. Horseshoe Bend 1-0 22 5
5. Mullan 0-0 17 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Greg Woods, Post Register
Brady Frederick, KLEW