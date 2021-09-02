 Skip to main content
Prep football media poll
Oakley runs through Raft River

Oakley plays Raft River on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during the 1A DI state championship game at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. Oakley defeated Raft River 52-22 to claim the state title.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 2

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 1-0 62 1

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 1-0 51 2

3. Mountain View (1) 1-0 41 3

4. Eagle 1-0 13 —

5. Highland 1-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian 8, Coeur d’Alene 5, Capital 2, Lewiston 1, Madison 1, Skyview 1, Thunder Ridge 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (5) 0-1 45 1

t-2. Bishop Kelly (3) 0-1 42 2

t-2. Sandpoint (2) 1-0 42 3

4. Pocatello (1) 1-0 31 5

5. Middleton (2) 1-0 30 4

Others receiving votes: Emmett 3, Moscow 1, Minico 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 1-0 63 2

2. Sugar-Salem (2) 0-1 39 1

3. Weiser 1-0 36 3

4. Gooding 1-0 34 4

5. South Fremont 1-0 15 5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 5, Fruitland 2, Kimberly 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 1-0 67 1

2. Firth 0-1 38 2

3. North Fremont 1-0 37 3

4. Declo 1-0 36 4

5. Melba 0-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Aberdeen 2, Marsing 2, Grangeville 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (9) 1-0 60 1

2. Prairie (2) 1-0 50 2

3. Raft River (2) 1-0 46 3

4. Notus 1-0 22 4

5. Butte County 1-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 6, Lapwai 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (9) 1-0 60 1

2. Dietrich (3) 1-0 53 2

3. Kendrick (1) 1-0 39 3

4. Horseshoe Bend 1-0 22 5

5. Mullan 0-0 17 4

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Adrian Luevano, KIFI

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Greg Woods, Post Register

Brady Frederick, KLEW

