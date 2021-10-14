 Skip to main content
Prep football media poll
PREP FOOTBALL Media Poll

Prep football media poll

Gooding vs. Filer

Gooding takes on Filer on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 8

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Rigby (9); 7-0; 53; 1

2. Mountain View (2); 7-0; 46; 2

3. Rocky Mountain; 6-1; 33; 3

4. Highland; 6-1; 20; 4

5. Coeur d'Alene; 5-1; 10; 5

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 2, Eagle 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Minico (11); 7-0; 55; 1

2. Emmett; 6-1; 44; 2

3. Bishop Kelly; 5-2; 24; 5

4. Sandpoint; 3-2; 19; 3

5. Pocatello; 5-2; 13; —

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 10.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Homedale (11); 7-0; 55; 1

2. Weiser; 7-0; 43; 2

3. Gooding; 6-0; 34; 3

4. Sugar-Salem; 4-2; 20; 4

5. Kellogg; 5-1; 10; 5

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 1, Marsh Valley 1, Kimberly 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. West Side (11); 6-0; 55; 1

2. Firth; 5-1; 41; 2

3. North Fremont; 6-0; 36; 3

4. Nampa Christian; 6-1; 21; 5

5. Melba; 5-2; 8; —

Others receiving votes: Declo 4.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Oakley (9); 6-0; 52; 1

2. Prairie (1); 6-0; 41; 2

3. Raft River (1); 6-0; 39; 3

4. Butte County; 5-1; 15; 5

5. Notus; 6-1; 10; —

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 5, Genesee 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Carey (11); 6-0; 55; 1

2. Castleford; 6-0; 40; 2

3. Horseshoe Bend; 6-0; 34; 3

4. Kendrick; 5-1; 18; 4

5. North Gem; 5-1; 11; 5

Others receiving votes: Mullan 6, Dietrich 1.

Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Greg Woods, Post Register; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.

