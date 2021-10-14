Prep football media poll

Week 8
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rigby (9); 7-0; 53; 1
2. Mountain View (2); 7-0; 46; 2
3. Rocky Mountain; 6-1; 33; 3
4. Highland; 6-1; 20; 4
5. Coeur d'Alene; 5-1; 10; 5
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 2, Eagle 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Minico (11); 7-0; 55; 1
2. Emmett; 6-1; 44; 2
3. Bishop Kelly; 5-2; 24; 5
4. Sandpoint; 3-2; 19; 3
5. Pocatello; 5-2; 13; —
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 10.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Homedale (11); 7-0; 55; 1
2. Weiser; 7-0; 43; 2
3. Gooding; 6-0; 34; 3
4. Sugar-Salem; 4-2; 20; 4
5. Kellogg; 5-1; 10; 5
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 1, Marsh Valley 1, Kimberly 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. West Side (11); 6-0; 55; 1
2. Firth; 5-1; 41; 2
3. North Fremont; 6-0; 36; 3
4. Nampa Christian; 6-1; 21; 5
5. Melba; 5-2; 8; —
Others receiving votes: Declo 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Oakley (9); 6-0; 52; 1
2. Prairie (1); 6-0; 41; 2
3. Raft River (1); 6-0; 39; 3
4. Butte County; 5-1; 15; 5
5. Notus; 6-1; 10; —
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 5, Genesee 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Carey (11); 6-0; 55; 1
2. Castleford; 6-0; 40; 2
3. Horseshoe Bend; 6-0; 34; 3
4. Kendrick; 5-1; 18; 4
5. North Gem; 5-1; 11; 5
Others receiving votes: Mullan 6, Dietrich 1.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Greg Woods, Post Register; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.