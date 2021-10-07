Prep football media poll

Week 7
Class
5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 6-0 59 1
2. Mountain View (1) 6-0 49 2
3. Rocky Mountain 5-1 35 3
4. Highland 6-1 23 4
5. Coeur d’Alene 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Lewiston 1, Eagle 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Emmett 5-1 45 3
3. Sandpoint 3-2 19 5
4. Shelley 5-1 18 2
5. Bishop Kelly 4-2 16 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 9, Twin Falls 8, Middleton 5.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Weiser 6-0 47 2
3. Gooding 5-0 37 3
4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 18 5
5. Kellogg 4-1 12 4
Others receiving votes: Snake River 4, Filer 1, Bonners Ferry 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Firth 4-1 41 2
3. North Fremont 5-0 39 3
4. Declo 5-1 26 4
5. Nampa Christian 5-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: Melba 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (10) 5-0 57 1
2. Prairie (1) 5-0 45 2
3. Raft River (1) 5-0 42 3
4. Lapwai 4-1 16 4
5. Butte County 4-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Genesee 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 5-0 59 1
2. Castleford (1) 6-0 47 2
3. Horseshoe Bend 5-0 37 3
4. Kendrick 4-1 20 5
5. North Gem 4-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Mullan 5, Dietrich 2.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Greg Woods, Post Register
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Brady Frederick, KLEW
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Pat Sutphin, Times-News