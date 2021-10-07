 Skip to main content
Prep football media poll
alert
PREP FOOTBALL Media Poll

Prep football media poll

Carey takes on Hansen

Carey plays Hansen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Hansen High School in Hansen.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 7

Class

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 6-0 59 1

2. Mountain View (1) 6-0 49 2

3. Rocky Mountain 5-1 35 3

4. Highland 6-1 23 4

5. Coeur d’Alene 4-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Lewiston 1, Eagle 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Emmett 5-1 45 3

3. Sandpoint 3-2 19 5

4. Shelley 5-1 18 2

5. Bishop Kelly 4-2 16 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 9, Twin Falls 8, Middleton 5.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Weiser 6-0 47 2

3. Gooding 5-0 37 3

4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 18 5

5. Kellogg 4-1 12 4

Others receiving votes: Snake River 4, Filer 1, Bonners Ferry 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Firth 4-1 41 2

3. North Fremont 5-0 39 3

4. Declo 5-1 26 4

5. Nampa Christian 5-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: Melba 4.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (10) 5-0 57 1

2. Prairie (1) 5-0 45 2

3. Raft River (1) 5-0 42 3

4. Lapwai 4-1 16 4

5. Butte County 4-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Genesee 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 5-0 59 1

2. Castleford (1) 6-0 47 2

3. Horseshoe Bend 5-0 37 3

4. Kendrick 4-1 20 5

5. North Gem 4-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Mullan 5, Dietrich 2.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Greg Woods, Post Register

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Brady Frederick, KLEW

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Adrian Luevano, KIFI

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

