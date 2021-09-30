Prep football media poll

Week 6
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Mountain View (1) 5-0 53 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-1 39 3
4. Highland 5-1 23 4
5. Idaho Falls 5-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 6, Skyview 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Shelley (1) 5-0 49 2
3. Emmett 4-1 38 4
4. Middleton 4-1 20 —
5. Sandpoint 2-2 9 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 6, Bishop Kelly 4, Twin Falls 3, Preston 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (13) 5-0 65 1
2. Weiser 5-0 51 2
3. Gooding 4-0 40 3
4. Kellogg 4-0 22 4
5. Sugar-Salem 2-2 5 —
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 4, Snake River 3, Filer 3, South Fremont 2.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 5-0 65 1
2. Firth 3-1 44 2
3. North Fremont 4-0 40 4
4. Declo 4-1 27 3
5. Nampa Christian 4-1 15 —
Others receiving votes: Melba 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 5-0 62 1
2. Prairie (1) 4-0 49 2
3. Raft River (1) 4-0 45 3
4. Butte County 3-1 16 t-4
5. Lapwai 3-1 13 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Genesee 4.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 4-0 64 1
2. Castleford (1) 5-0 50 2
3. Horseshoe Bend 4-0 41 3
4. Dietrich 4-1 21 4
5. Kendrick 3-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Mullan 3.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Brady Frederick, KLEW
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT