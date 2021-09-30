 Skip to main content
Prep football media poll
PREP FOOTBALL Media Poll

Prep football media poll

Burley vs Minico

Burley takes on rival Minico on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Burley High School in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 6

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (12) 5-0 64 1

2. Mountain View (1) 5-0 53 2

3. Rocky Mountain 4-1 39 3

4. Highland 5-1 23 4

5. Idaho Falls 5-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 6, Skyview 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (12) 5-0 64 1

2. Shelley (1) 5-0 49 2

3. Emmett 4-1 38 4

4. Middleton 4-1 20 —

5. Sandpoint 2-2 9 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 6, Bishop Kelly 4, Twin Falls 3, Preston 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (13) 5-0 65 1

2. Weiser 5-0 51 2

3. Gooding 4-0 40 3

4. Kellogg 4-0 22 4

5. Sugar-Salem 2-2 5 —

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 4, Snake River 3, Filer 3, South Fremont 2.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 5-0 65 1

2. Firth 3-1 44 2

3. North Fremont 4-0 40 4

4. Declo 4-1 27 3

5. Nampa Christian 4-1 15 —

Others receiving votes: Melba 4.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 5-0 62 1

2. Prairie (1) 4-0 49 2

3. Raft River (1) 4-0 45 3

4. Butte County 3-1 16 t-4

5. Lapwai 3-1 13 —

Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Genesee 4.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (12) 4-0 64 1

2. Castleford (1) 5-0 50 2

3. Horseshoe Bend 4-0 41 3

4. Dietrich 4-1 21 4

5. Kendrick 3-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Mullan 3.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Greg Woods, Post Register

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Brady Frederick, KLEW

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Adrian Luevano, KIFI

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

