Prep football media poll
PREP FOOTBALL Media Poll

Prep football media poll

Week 5

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 4-0 59 1

2. Mountain View (1) 4-0 50 2

3. Rocky Mountain 3-1 31 3

4. Highland 4-1 18 4

5. Lewiston 4-0 11 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Skyview 4, Coeur d’Alene 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (9) 4-0 57 3

2. Shelley (1) 4-0 40 5

3. Pocatello (1) 3-1 32 1

4. Emmett (1) 3-1 25 —

5. Bishop Kelly 2-2 6 —

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Moscow 5, Middleton 5, Skyline 3, Blackfoot 1, Twin Falls 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Weiser 4-0 47 2

3. Gooding 3-0 36 3

4. Kellogg 3-0 16 5

5. South Fremont 3-1 13 4

Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 4, Timberlake 3, Fruitland 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Firth 3-1 40 2

3. Declo 4-0 37 3

4. North Fremont 3-0 30 4

5. Cole Valley Christian 3-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 4, West Jefferson 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (10) 4-0 57 1

2. Prairie (1) 3-0 45 2

3. Raft River (1) 3-0 42 3

t-4. Butte County 3-1 13 4

t-4. Genesee 3-0 13 —

Others receiving votes: Notus 4, Murtaugh 4, Lapwai 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Castleford 4-0 41 3

3. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 40 2

4. Dietrich 3-1 23 4

5. Kendrick 2-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: North Gem 6, Mullan 2.

Voters:Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brady Frederick, KLEW

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

Greg Woods, Post Register

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

