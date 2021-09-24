Prep football media poll

Week 5
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 4-0 59 1
2. Mountain View (1) 4-0 50 2
3. Rocky Mountain 3-1 31 3
4. Highland 4-1 18 4
5. Lewiston 4-0 11 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Skyview 4, Coeur d’Alene 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (9) 4-0 57 3
2. Shelley (1) 4-0 40 5
3. Pocatello (1) 3-1 32 1
4. Emmett (1) 3-1 25 —
5. Bishop Kelly 2-2 6 —
Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Moscow 5, Middleton 5, Skyline 3, Blackfoot 1, Twin Falls 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Weiser 4-0 47 2
3. Gooding 3-0 36 3
4. Kellogg 3-0 16 5
5. South Fremont 3-1 13 4
Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 4, Timberlake 3, Fruitland 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Firth 3-1 40 2
3. Declo 4-0 37 3
4. North Fremont 3-0 30 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 3-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 4, West Jefferson 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (10) 4-0 57 1
2. Prairie (1) 3-0 45 2
3. Raft River (1) 3-0 42 3
t-4. Butte County 3-1 13 4
t-4. Genesee 3-0 13 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 4, Murtaugh 4, Lapwai 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Castleford 4-0 41 3
3. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 40 2
4. Dietrich 3-1 23 4
5. Kendrick 2-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: North Gem 6, Mullan 2.
Voters:Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brady Frederick, KLEW
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Greg Woods, Post Register
Brittany Cooper, KMVT