Prep football media poll

Week 9
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rigby (9); 8-0; 53; 1
2. Mountain View (2); 8-0; 46; 2
3. Rocky Mountain; 7-1; 33; 3
4. Highland; 6-2; 13; 4
5. Eagle; 6-2; 11; —
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 6, Coeur d'Alene 3.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Minico (11); 8-0; 55; 1
2. Emmett; 7-1; 44; 2
3. Bishop Kelly; 6-2; 25; 3
4. Sandpoint; 4-2; 17; 4
5. Pocatello; 6-2; 13; 5
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 8, Shelley 2, Skyline 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Homedale (11); 8-0; 55; 1
2. Gooding; 7-0; 42; 3
3. Weiser; 7-1; 31; 2
4. Sugar-Salem; 5-2; 25; 4
5. Timberlake; 5-2; 10; —
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, Marsh Valley 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. West Side (11); 7-0; 55; 1
2. Firth; 6-1; 40; 2
3. North Fremont; 7-0; 37; 3
4. Nampa Christian; 7-1; 22; 4
t-5. Melba; 5-3; 4; 5
t-5. Cole Valley Christian; 5-2; 4; —
Others receiving votes: Declo 2, Bear Lake 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Oakley (9); 7-0; 52; 1
2. Prairie (1); 7-0; 43; 2
3. Raft River (1); 6-0; 37; 3
4. Butte County; 5-1; 18; 4
5. Notus; 6-1; 13; 5
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Carey (11); 7-0; 55; 1
2. Horseshoe Bend; 7-0; 41; 3
3. Castleford; 6-1; 27; 2
4. Kendrick; 6-1; 24; 4
5. North Gem; 6-1; 15; 5
Others receiving votes: Mullan 3.
Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Greg Woods, Post Register.