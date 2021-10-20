 Skip to main content
Prep football media poll
Filer faces Declo

Declo wide receiver Terrel Sanchez is brought down by Filer linebacker Ashton Souza on Friday at Filer High School.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 9

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Rigby (9); 8-0; 53; 1

2. Mountain View (2); 8-0; 46; 2

3. Rocky Mountain; 7-1; 33; 3

4. Highland; 6-2; 13; 4

5. Eagle; 6-2; 11; —

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 6, Coeur d'Alene 3.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Minico (11); 8-0; 55; 1

2. Emmett; 7-1; 44; 2

3. Bishop Kelly; 6-2; 25; 3

4. Sandpoint; 4-2; 17; 4

5. Pocatello; 6-2; 13; 5

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 8, Shelley 2, Skyline 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Homedale (11); 8-0; 55; 1

2. Gooding; 7-0; 42; 3

3. Weiser; 7-1; 31; 2

4. Sugar-Salem; 5-2; 25; 4

5. Timberlake; 5-2; 10; —

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, Marsh Valley 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. West Side (11); 7-0; 55; 1

2. Firth; 6-1; 40; 2

3. North Fremont; 7-0; 37; 3

4. Nampa Christian; 7-1; 22; 4

t-5. Melba; 5-3; 4; 5

t-5. Cole Valley Christian; 5-2; 4; —

Others receiving votes: Declo 2, Bear Lake 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Oakley (9); 7-0; 52; 1

2. Prairie (1); 7-0; 43; 2

3. Raft River (1); 6-0; 37; 3

4. Butte County; 5-1; 18; 4

5. Notus; 6-1; 13; 5

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Carey (11); 7-0; 55; 1

2. Horseshoe Bend; 7-0; 41; 3

3. Castleford; 6-1; 27; 2

4. Kendrick; 6-1; 24; 4

5. North Gem; 6-1; 15; 5

Others receiving votes: Mullan 3.

Voters: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal; Greg Woods, Post Register.

