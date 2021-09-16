Prep football media poll

Week 4
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 3-0 63 1
2. Mountain View (2) 3-0 54 2
3. Rocky Mountain 2-1 26 3
4. Highland 3-1 18 5
5. Lewiston 3-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Eagle 8, Capital 7, Meridian 6, Coeur d'Alene 2, Skyview 1, Idaho Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Pocatello (10) 3-0 56 3
2. Skyline (3) 1-2 37 1
3. Minico 3-0 35 5
4. Sandpoint 1-1 28 4
5. Shelley 3-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 9, Moscow 2, Middleton 2, Mountain Home 1, Preston 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Weiser 3-0 46 2
3. Gooding 3-0 40 3
4. South Fremont 3-0 30 4
5. Kellogg 3-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 2, McCall-Donnelly 2, Sugar-Salem 1, Timberlake 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Firth 2-1 37 2
3. Declo 3-0 35 3
4. North Fremont 3-0 34 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 23 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 3-0 62 1
2. Prairie (1) 2-0 49 2
3. Raft River (1) 2-0 44 3
4. Butte County 3-0 27 5
5. Notus 2-1 6 4
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 46 4
3. Castleford 3-0 36 —
4. Dietrich 2-1 23 2
5. Kendrick 2-1 19 3
Others receiving votes: North Gem 3, Mullan 2, Rockland 1.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Brady Frederick, KLEW
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Greg Woods, Post Register
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman