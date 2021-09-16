 Skip to main content
Prep football media poll
PREP FOOTBALL

Filer vs Declo football

Filer slot receiver Vernon Adams sneaks the ball up the center Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Filer High School in Filer.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 4

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 3-0 63 1

2. Mountain View (2) 3-0 54 2

3. Rocky Mountain 2-1 26 3

4. Highland 3-1 18 5

5. Lewiston 3-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Eagle 8, Capital 7, Meridian 6, Coeur d'Alene 2, Skyview 1, Idaho Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Pocatello (10) 3-0 56 3

2. Skyline (3) 1-2 37 1

3. Minico 3-0 35 5

4. Sandpoint 1-1 28 4

5. Shelley 3-0 14 —

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 9, Moscow 2, Middleton 2, Mountain Home 1, Preston 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Weiser 3-0 46 2

3. Gooding 3-0 40 3

4. South Fremont 3-0 30 4

5. Kellogg 3-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 2, McCall-Donnelly 2, Sugar-Salem 1, Timberlake 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Firth 2-1 37 2

3. Declo 3-0 35 3

4. North Fremont 3-0 34 4

5. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 23 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 3-0 62 1

2. Prairie (1) 2-0 49 2

3. Raft River (1) 2-0 44 3

4. Butte County 3-0 27 5

5. Notus 2-1 6 4

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 46 4

3. Castleford 3-0 36 —

4. Dietrich 2-1 23 2

5. Kendrick 2-1 19 3

Others receiving votes: North Gem 3, Mullan 2, Rockland 1.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Brady Frederick, KLEW

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Greg Woods, Post Register

Adrian Luevano, KIFI

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

