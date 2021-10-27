 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL Media Poll

Prep football media poll

Gooding vs. Kimberly

Gooding senior Colston Loveland turns the corner and looks for the endzone against Kimberly on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Kimberly.

 RYAN GEER, FOR TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Mountain View (11); 9-0; 55; 2

2. Rigby; 8-1; 39; 1

3. Rocky Mountain; 7-2; 30; 3

4. Highland; 7-2; 21; 4

5. Eagle; 7-2; 15; 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 5.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Minico (11); 9-0; 55; 1

2. Bishop Kelly; 7-2; 31; 3

3. Sandpoint; 5-2; 27; 4

4. Emmett; 7-2; 25; 2

5. Pocatello; 7-2; 24; 5

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 3.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Homedale (11); 9-0; 55; 1

2. Gooding; 8-0; 43; 2

3. Weiser; 8-1; 32; 3

4. Sugar-Salem; 6-2; 24; 4

5. Timberlake; 6-2; 10; 5

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. West Side (11); 8-0; 55; 1

2. North Fremont; 8-0; 44; 3

3. Nampa Christian; 8-1; 27; 4

4. Firth; 6-2; 26; 2

5. Melba; 6-3; 12; t-5

Others receiving votes: Declo 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Raft River (7); 7-0; 51; 3

2. Prairie (4); 8-0; 47; 2

3. Oakley; 7-1; 34; 1

4. Butte County; 6-1; 18; 4

5. Notus; 7-1; 12; 5

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Carey; (11); 8-0; 55; 1

2. Horseshoe Bend; 8-0; 41; 2

3. Castleford; 7-1; 34; 3

4. North Gem; 7-1; 17; 5

5. Kendrick; 6-2; 9; 4

Others receiving votes: Mullan 7, Dietrich 2.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Greg Woods, Post Register

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Gooding pounds their way to victory over Kimberly

Gooding pounds their way to victory over Kimberly

Having size at every position is one thing, being able to use it effectively is another. Do the Senators put it in action and execute at a high level?

Do they ever. And on Friday night, Kimberly felt the brunt of it.

