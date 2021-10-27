Prep football media poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Mountain View (11); 9-0; 55; 2
2. Rigby; 8-1; 39; 1
3. Rocky Mountain; 7-2; 30; 3
4. Highland; 7-2; 21; 4
5. Eagle; 7-2; 15; 5
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 5.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Minico (11); 9-0; 55; 1
2. Bishop Kelly; 7-2; 31; 3
3. Sandpoint; 5-2; 27; 4
4. Emmett; 7-2; 25; 2
5. Pocatello; 7-2; 24; 5
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 3.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Homedale (11); 9-0; 55; 1
2. Gooding; 8-0; 43; 2
3. Weiser; 8-1; 32; 3
People are also reading…
4. Sugar-Salem; 6-2; 24; 4
5. Timberlake; 6-2; 10; 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. West Side (11); 8-0; 55; 1
2. North Fremont; 8-0; 44; 3
3. Nampa Christian; 8-1; 27; 4
4. Firth; 6-2; 26; 2
5. Melba; 6-3; 12; t-5
Others receiving votes: Declo 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Raft River (7); 7-0; 51; 3
2. Prairie (4); 8-0; 47; 2
3. Oakley; 7-1; 34; 1
4. Butte County; 6-1; 18; 4
5. Notus; 7-1; 12; 5
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Carey; (11); 8-0; 55; 1
2. Horseshoe Bend; 8-0; 41; 2
3. Castleford; 7-1; 34; 3
4. North Gem; 7-1; 17; 5
5. Kendrick; 6-2; 9; 4
Others receiving votes: Mullan 7, Dietrich 2.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Greg Woods, Post Register
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
John Wustrow, Idaho Press