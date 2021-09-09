 Skip to main content
Prep football media poll
PREP FOOTBALL

Filer vs Declo football

Filer slot receiver Vernon Adams sneaks the ball up the center Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Filer High School in Filer.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Week 3

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (12) 2-0 68 1

2. Mountain View (2) 2-0 57 3

3. Rocky Mountain 1-1 29 2

4. Eagle 2-0 27 4

5. Highland 2-1 16 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 5, Meridian 3, Lewiston 3, Skyview 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (9) 1-1 60 1

2. Bishop Kelly (4) 1-1 55 t-2

3. Pocatello (1) 2-0 37 4

4. Sandpoint 1-1 31 t-2

5. Minico 3-0 16 —

Others receiving votes: Moscow 6, Mountain Home 3, Shelley 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (14) 2-0 70 1

2. Weiser 2-0 51 3

3. Gooding 2-0 42 4

4. South Fremont 2-0 27 5

5. Fruitland 2-0 12 —

Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 5, Marsh Valley 2, Kellogg 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 2-0 69 1

2. Firth 1-1 44 2

3. Declo 2-0 38 4

4. North Fremont 2-0 36 3

5. Cole Valley Christian (1) 2-0 19 —

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 3, Melba 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 2-0 65 1

2. Prairie (2) 1-0 56 2

3. Raft River (1) 1-0 42 3

4. Notus 2-0 28 4

5. Butte County 2-0 18 5

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 2-0 67 1

2. Dietrich (2) 2-0 56 2

3. Kendrick (1) 2-0 44 3

4. Horseshoe Bend 2-0 26 4

5. Rockland 2-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Mullan 3, North Gem 3, Castleford 3.

Voters:Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brady Frederick, KLEW

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Jay Tust, KTVB

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Adrian Luevano, KIFI

Greg Woods, Post Register

