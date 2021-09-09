Prep football media poll

Week 3
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (12) 2-0 68 1
2. Mountain View (2) 2-0 57 3
3. Rocky Mountain 1-1 29 2
4. Eagle 2-0 27 4
5. Highland 2-1 16 5
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 5, Meridian 3, Lewiston 3, Skyview 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (9) 1-1 60 1
2. Bishop Kelly (4) 1-1 55 t-2
3. Pocatello (1) 2-0 37 4
4. Sandpoint 1-1 31 t-2
5. Minico 3-0 16 —
Others receiving votes: Moscow 6, Mountain Home 3, Shelley 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (14) 2-0 70 1
2. Weiser 2-0 51 3
3. Gooding 2-0 42 4
4. South Fremont 2-0 27 5
5. Fruitland 2-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 5, Marsh Valley 2, Kellogg 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 2-0 69 1
2. Firth 1-1 44 2
3. Declo 2-0 38 4
4. North Fremont 2-0 36 3
5. Cole Valley Christian (1) 2-0 19 —
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 3, Melba 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 2-0 65 1
2. Prairie (2) 1-0 56 2
3. Raft River (1) 1-0 42 3
4. Notus 2-0 28 4
5. Butte County 2-0 18 5
Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 2-0 67 1
2. Dietrich (2) 2-0 56 2
3. Kendrick (1) 2-0 44 3
4. Horseshoe Bend 2-0 26 4
5. Rockland 2-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Mullan 3, North Gem 3, Castleford 3.
Voters:Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brady Frederick, KLEW
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Jay Tust, KTVB
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Greg Woods, Post Register