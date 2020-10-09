Prep football: Buhl dominates Wendell 74-6

WENDELL — Buhl was averaging just over 8 points a game when it entered Friday’s contest at Wendell. Head coach Fred Bartlett said his team was capable of scoring more, but simply hadn’t shown the confidence to do so yet.
The Indians took the field and immediately entered an offensive wormhole that spit them out the other side with their collective hair on fire.
Buhl scored early on offense and often on defense as its confidence meter shot into the stratosphere. Senior Drexler Jaynes — with a cast on his broken right hand — nabbed three interceptions and scored two defensive touchdowns, and the Indians raced to a jaw-dropping 71-6 victory over the Trojans Friday night at Wendell High School.
“We needed some positive energy like this,” Bartlett said. “The boys have been working hard, we just hadn’t seen it on the scoreboard. It’s nice to see their hard work get rewarded.”
“This is our first win in a long time, so it feels good,” Jaynes said.
Senior Chance Bennett got the onslaught started when he scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Knowing the Indians reached 71 points on the night, it’s hard to believe they only led 6-0 after the first quarter.
Junior quarterback Caden Ray next found senior Eli Azevedo for a 15-yard touchdown pass, then senior Jose Rivera found pay dirt on a 5-yard rush up the middle.
Up 21-0, Buhl was just getting started.
Benn Winkle scored on a 22-yard run around the edge to put the Indians on top 28-0 late in the second quarter.
Wendell struck back quickly, however. Junior receiver Aden Bunn caught a pass from senior Joey Ward and took it all the way down to the 10-yard line. On the next play, the two connected again for the touchdown. Bunn made an impressive play by making a diving catch and somehow staying in bounds.
As if the Trojan scoring driving was an intermission, Buhl yelled action and jumped right back into it by capping a quick drive with a 2-yard Caden Ray keeper up the middle. Jaynes — hindered by that bulky cast — notched his first interception on the night on the very next play from scrimmage and took it all the way into the end zone for yet another Indian touchdown.
“It’s difficult playing with this cast, that’s for sure,” Jaynes said. “When I caught the first one I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe I caught it.’”
Buhl led 41-6 at the half. Breath.
Ray scored on a 24-yard keeper to start the third quarter and on another short one later in the period, Jaynes returned a Wendell fumble for a touchdown, and Bennett hit Benn Winkle for a 4-yard touchdown late in the fourth to cap off the fireworks.
“What has been missing is the attitude we showed tonight,” Bartlett said. “Hopefully we start turning this thing around. That’s been the goal from the beginning.”
Wendell (0-6) and head coach Michael Konrad are building their program from the ground up. And while the scoreboard hasn’t shown the growth yet, it manifests itself in numerous other ways.
“I’m not focused on numbers on the scoreboard,” Konrad said. “Our record might not reflect the things we as coaches are seeing Monday through Thursday. With Friday night lights, it is what it is. But what I see is the boys I have been coaching for three years have become young men.
“I’ll give you a great example: Joey Ward. He had some difficulties his sophomore year, but now he is a young man who is a leader, who is respectful and kind. Being beat by a big score doesn’t reflect who they are as people.”
The Trojans are approaching their next two games as a second season. They face Canyon Conference foes Valley and Declo in back-to-back weeks with a state playoff spot on the line.
“We get the older guys focused by saying, ‘This is it. You have eight quarters to go here,’” Konrad said. “That can really fire them up. And then they get the young guys fired up by saying, ‘You’re coming with me.’”
Buhl (1-5) dives back into Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference action when it hosts Kimberly on Friday, Oct. 16, then rival Filer the week after.
“It all starts in practice,” Bartlett said. “We have to worry about ourselves and not our opponents the next two weeks.”
“We need to keep up our intensity for sure,” Jaynes said. “Hopefully it will roll over into next week.”
