Prep football: Buhl dominates Wendell 74-6

“What has been missing is the attitude we showed tonight,” Bartlett said. “Hopefully we start turning this thing around. That’s been the goal from the beginning.”

Wendell (0-6) and head coach Michael Konrad are building their program from the ground up. And while the scoreboard hasn’t shown the growth yet, it manifests itself in numerous other ways.

“I’m not focused on numbers on the scoreboard,” Konrad said. “Our record might not reflect the things we as coaches are seeing Monday through Thursday. With Friday night lights, it is what it is. But what I see is the boys I have been coaching for three years have become young men.

“I’ll give you a great example: Joey Ward. He had some difficulties his sophomore year, but now he is a young man who is a leader, who is respectful and kind. Being beat by a big score doesn’t reflect who they are as people.”

The Trojans are approaching their next two games as a second season. They face Canyon Conference foes Valley and Declo in back-to-back weeks with a state playoff spot on the line.