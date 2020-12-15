Power play: Brady Power named Times-News 2020 football player of the year

DIETRICH — Brady Power did not start his senior football season running drills with Dietrich High School teammates in the heat of an August afternoon.
Instead, Power was confined to his yard, practicing passing with his younger brother until the family’s quarantine ended.
“I missed the whole first week of practice because my mom had COVID-19,” he said.
But that didn’t stop him from playing one of the greatest seasons of his life.
“He’s the best quarterback in the state — as far as I’m concerned — at our level,” head coach Rick Astle said.
Power finished the year with 50 touchdowns, 3,156 all-purpose yards and a passing completion rate of 65.9%.
On defense, where Power plays as a linebacker and defensive back, he accumulated 97 tackles and five interceptions.
With eight-man football, players often have to play both offense and defense.
This requires more athleticism and endurance because many times they’re playing the entire duration of the game.
A lot of players would look at this as a disadvantage — being forced to specialize in more than one position — but Power is thankful for the opportunity.
“Playing defense, it helps me understand offense,” he said.
With an undefeated 11-0 season, it could be said that Power understands his offense very well, especially when six out of those 10 pre-championship games were won by more than 40 points.
Heading into the title game, expectations were high for Dietrich.
But Carey High School is not an opponent that is easily defeated. In the past three years, Carey has played in all three state championship games and won two of them.
Both teams had undefeated records throughout the season. Both had proven themselves on the field.
Carey exploded out of the gate, scoring quickly to set the tone. Dietrich answered back with a touchdown of their own. The teams appeared evenly matched until Carey started to pull away.
At the end of the half, the scoreboard read 22-6.
“We had five turnovers in the first half,” Astle said. “We didn’t have five turnovers all season.”
Astle met with his team at halftime to discuss the game. He didn’t yell. He just told them what they needed to do.
“He said we have one half and then the seniors are going to be done,” Power said. “Either we do it now and score on this kickoff, or we don’t and that’s the game.”
Astle knew his team could overcome the 16-point gap.
“I could see that these senior boys, they had a will that wasn’t going to let this happen,” he said.
When they took to the field for the third quarter, Dietrich was a different team.
They scored early, with Power sneaking the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line. Then they scored again.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the game was 22-20.
“With Carey, you can play right there with them but a lot of times they pull away in the second half,” Astle said. “We did exactly to them what they do to other teams.”
Dietrich put two more touchdowns on the scoreboard in the final quarter. Carey managed to score once more during the game, but it wasn’t enough.
With a final score of 34-28, Dietrich claimed its first state title in 68 years.
“I’ve played for 10 years and I haven’t had a moment like this,” Power said.
Power’s ability to lead his team and maintain a calm mindset despite a point deficit was a major factor in Dietrich’s championship win.
“He just reads the defense so well,” Astle said. “He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever gotten to coach.”
Astle refers to Power as a “coach on the field.” He knows where all of the players are supposed to be on both sides of the ball and helps the younger guys throughout practices and games. Instead of screaming at his teammates, Power is known to take a quieter approach.
“He leads by example and all the other guys see that,” Astle said.
Power plans to continue playing sports in college, but he’s not entirely sure what sport he’ll pursue. He is also a pivotal player on the boys basketball team.
Although some schools are already looking at Power to sign, he’s made no decision yet.
Whatever he decides, Astle is confident that Power will be successful.
“It doesn’t matter what sport he plays,” Astle said. “He’s a true athlete.”
