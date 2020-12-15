Power play: Brady Power named Times-News 2020 football player of the year

“Playing defense, it helps me understand offense,” he said.

With an undefeated 11-0 season, it could be said that Power understands his offense very well, especially when six out of those 10 pre-championship games were won by more than 40 points.

Heading into the title game, expectations were high for Dietrich.

But Carey High School is not an opponent that is easily defeated. In the past three years, Carey has played in all three state championship games and won two of them.

Both teams had undefeated records throughout the season. Both had proven themselves on the field.

Carey exploded out of the gate, scoring quickly to set the tone. Dietrich answered back with a touchdown of their own. The teams appeared evenly matched until Carey started to pull away.

At the end of the half, the scoreboard read 22-6.

“We had five turnovers in the first half,” Astle said. “We didn’t have five turnovers all season.”

Astle met with his team at halftime to discuss the game. He didn’t yell. He just told them what they needed to do.