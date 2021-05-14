Poetry in motion: Jaeli Garrard named Times-News 2021 dancer of the year

DECLO — By her own admission, Jaeli Garrard is not the best dancer on her team.

She loves to perform, and her enthusiasm and optimism shines through every time the music begins, but several of the girls are better technical dancers.

Still, there’s more that goes into being a player of the year than just physical ability.

“She is the heart of our team,” Coach Julie Silcock said.

As Silcock explained, being the best on a team — for any sport — does not matter. What matters is how hard an athlete works and what they contribute to the team.

Bettering yourself does nothing if you do not better the team in the process.

“Jaeli has a natural gift to make people happy,” Silcock said. “Her personality on our dance team has made us the team that we are.”

The Declo senior has been dancing since she was four years old. In the sixth grade she stopped to pursue other sports, assuming that is what she would want to do in high school. For several years she competed in golf, volleyball and basketball, but something still felt missing from her life.

It wasn’t until her sophomore year that friends convinced her to try out for dance.