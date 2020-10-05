Playing through a pandemic: The protocols that help Magic Valley schools keep their fall sports seasons

TWIN FALLS – This year, Idaho high schools have managed to do something many other schools across the country have not been able to do. They’re playing fall sports.
With COVID-19 forcing many schools to switch to online learning, extracurricular activities such as athletics have all but disappeared. However, in Idaho, students are finding themselves not only in the classroom, but back on the field.
“When our fall sports started on August 10th, you could see the smiles on the students’ faces,” Burley High School Athletic Director Randy Winn said. “It’s a sense of normalcy that these kids need and we’re glad to do it.”
Still, games may look different than years past.
To ensure the safety of the students, as well as the continuation of the season, protocols have been put into place to accommodate social distancing and reduce potential exposure.
“We had a lot of athletic director meetings in June and July,” Winn said. “For every sport they’ve sent out recommendations and we’ve tried to implement them.”
Some of the changes are minor. Across all sports, teams are no longer doing handshakes before or after the game. Athletes bring their own water instead of using communal bottles. Fans are encouraged to social distance and wear masks.
Other changes, however, are specific to the sport being played.
Filer High School varsity volleyball coach Tanya Beard said several aspects of the game have been altered to ensure the season continues. Instead of a coin toss at the beginning of the game, the visiting team always gets to serve first.
Teams also don’t switch sides between sets. This helps limit the potential for cross-contamination among players. Further, balls are disinfected after each play.
“There’s three game balls. Every time someone touches the ball, they throw it out and a new ball comes in for the serve,” Beard said.
For football, even more changes have been made.
At Jerome High School, the band has been moved out of the football stands to allow more space for fans to social distance. Sidelines for each team have been extended from the 25 yard lines to the 10 yard lines to give players the ability to spread out.
Timeouts have been extended to two minutes so players have time to run and grab their own water bottles instead of sharing with their teammates.
Each team also brings their own game ball and keeps it on their side to disinfect between downs.
Jerome High School varsity football coach Sid Gambles said many of the new procedures go unnoticed by fans.
“From my perspective, it feels the same for the crowd,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of game-play affected.”
What the crowd doesn’t see is the changes going on behind-the-scenes. During practice, the locker room is staggered to keep the teams separated. Freshman, junior varsity and varsity all have specific locker room times. This way if an outbreak were to happen, it wouldn’t spread throughout all of the teams.
“It’s kind of a pain, practice wise, but it’s worked out,” Gambles said. “I’ve seen the benefits of it.”
Each school district has their own protocols in place, and all of them are different. This can make scheduling games challenging each week.
“All of our away games, we are beholden to that district’s protocols,” Winn said.
In Mountain Home, each athlete is only allowed to have two immediate family members attend. Guest lists need to be submitted in advance. If a fan isn’t on the list, they don’t get into the game.
For Blaine County, schools wait until the day of the game to see what COVID-19 color stage the opposing school is in. If the risk of exposure is too high, the game is canceled.
“Every place is different,” Winn said.
Winn recommends fans check with coaches before every away game to see what protocols are in place. The last thing a fan wants is to travel for a game only to be denied entrance at the door.
With all the new procedures in place, coaches and fans are optimistic that sports will continue throughout the school year.
“I think we’re doing things right,” Winn said. “We’re wearing masks and trying to social distance. Right now, things are in good shape for us on the athletic side.”
Coach Gambles agrees. He says students and parents are more than willing to do what is necessary to keep the season alive. Gambles has 25 seniors on his team that have been in the football program all four years. The opportunity to play this year is something he believes they’ve earned.
“I’m confident we’ve done the right thing and I like the decisions made to make sure we can keep going,” he said.
When COVID-19 shut down the spring sports season earlier this year, many of the athletes were devastated. Officials hope that with new safety measures in place and everyone doing their part to keep the players healthy, students won’t have to experience that disappointment again.
“For seniors to play this year, it is something they might remember for the rest of their lives,” Winn said.
