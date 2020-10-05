Playing through a pandemic: The protocols that help Magic Valley schools keep their fall sports seasons

“From my perspective, it feels the same for the crowd,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of game-play affected.”

What the crowd doesn’t see is the changes going on behind-the-scenes. During practice, the locker room is staggered to keep the teams separated. Freshman, junior varsity and varsity all have specific locker room times. This way if an outbreak were to happen, it wouldn’t spread throughout all of the teams.

“It’s kind of a pain, practice wise, but it’s worked out,” Gambles said. “I’ve seen the benefits of it.”

Each school district has their own protocols in place, and all of them are different. This can make scheduling games challenging each week.

“All of our away games, we are beholden to that district’s protocols,” Winn said.

In Mountain Home, each athlete is only allowed to have two immediate family members attend. Guest lists need to be submitted in advance. If a fan isn’t on the list, they don’t get into the game.

For Blaine County, schools wait until the day of the game to see what COVID-19 color stage the opposing school is in. If the risk of exposure is too high, the game is canceled.

“Every place is different,” Winn said.