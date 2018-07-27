Community School tennis coach Phil Huss was worried about Peter Morawitz’s chances going into this year’s 3A state tennis boys singles title match.
Morawitz battled a shoulder injury all spring that forced him to serve underhand for most of the season. Across the court from him on May 19 at Vallivue High School was Homedale’s fearsome-looking Max Schmidt. Morawitz, Huss thought, would be in for a tough match.
“He just tore this kid apart,” Huss said.
Morawitz cruised 6-1, 6-0 against Schmidt to capture his second straight 3A state boys singles title. The senior-to-be lost five total sets in three state tournament matches, helping him earn this year’s Times-News boys tennis player of the year honor.
Morawitz’s injury — which included torn ligaments in his rotator cuff, Huss said — took away one of his best tools, although he didn’t rely on his serve to be great.
“He has every shot,” Huss said. “He has a great serve. He’s strong on forehand, backhand. He can hit volleys pretty well.”
The shots are vital, but Morawitz rose to the top of 3A thanks to his mental ability. He’s patient, plays within himself and doesn’t try to do too much, Huss said. Although he wasn’t 100 percent at state, that patience and opportunism elevated him above his opponents.
Morawitz has grown physically and mentally during his high school career, and his game has improved in turn. He’s not sure how he’d rank his two state titles, but he does know his skill level this past spring was high enough to negate his wounded shoulder and some extra nerves during the title match.
“They were both special in their own ways,” Morawitz said of his state titles. “The level of play this past year was stronger.”
Morawitz has played tennis for most of his life. He has frequented various Sun Valley courts and clubs, including the Valley Club, where he currently works as a junior pro. During the summer, he plays often with friends and his father, who introduced him to the sport.
Tennis doesn’t consume Morawitz’s life, however. He plays soccer in the fall and basketball in winter. He rarely plays in tennis tournaments outside of the high school season. He said he hasn’t been recruited by college tennis programs, and club tennis at the next level is his only expectation at this point.
“Any sport gets more fun the better you get at it. In that regard, tennis is more fun,” he said. “But I love playing soccer and basketball. I enjoy them all.”
Morawitz is currently preparing for his final high school soccer season, hoping to help the Cutthroats earn a state title after two second-place finishes in his first two years and a loss in the third-place game last fall. After basketball season, he’ll shift his focus to tennis.
Huss believes Morawitz is good enough to play tennis in college on scholarship, and there’s plenty of time for him to catch universities’ attentions. For now, Morawitz is focused on improving his game and helping the Community School tennis team earn its first state title since 2012.
“He’s captain of the team next year. He sees himself not just as somebody who’s out there as a really good player, but he helps out other players,” Huss said. “He’s seeing himself as a leader.”
