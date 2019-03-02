NAMPA — It's been a year of many firsts for the Lighthouse Christian School boys basketball team.
In February, the Lions made it to, and won, their first ever Sawtooth Conference championship. That clinched their first ever trip to the state tournament. On Saturday, Lighthouse Christian played Garden Valley in its first ever 1A Division II state championship appearance.
To top it all off, the Lions defeated Garden Valley, 83-74, winning the program's first state title, while becoming the first 1A Division II team to go unbeaten en route to the championship.
"You always say, 'hey, we'd love to go undefeated,' but you never really say you're gonna do it," Lighthouse Christian head coach Tony Standlee said. "It's almost like a dream situation. It's been awesome with these guys."
The Lions (26-0) never lost, and rarely beat teams by fewer than 10 points throughout the season on their way to the title game. Fittingly, against the Wolverines, they maintained control for much of the contest.
A bit of back-and-forth to start saw the Wolverines in the lead with two minutes to go in the first quarter, but free throws from Lighthouse Christian junior Tyler Munsee gave the Lions a 17-16 advantage.
They never trailed again.
The Lions extended their lead to as much as 10 points in the second quarter, following a Munsee bucket, and, while Garden Valley maintained its ground, Lighthouse Christian took an eight-point lead into halftime, leading, 41-33.
Munsee said assistant coach Daequon Montreal always tells the team they're "winners," and they "know how to win," which gave him and his teammates a feeling of control against the Wolverines, always feeling that the game was theirs.
Standlee, on the other hand, wasn't getting ahead of himself.
"We were in control of ourselves," Standlee said. As far as control of the game, you never can have that control, as much as you wish you could. That team was great."
The coach said it took the Lions some time to adjust to the way the Wolverines ran their offense, but he knew his guys could knock down their shots and find a way to stop Garden Valley's from falling.
The key was stopping Garden Valley sophomore Covy Kelly, who continued to hit shots all over the place. The Lions threw everything at him, but Kelly went on to break the single-game scoring record, set by former Salmon River star, Boise State football player and current Dallas Cowboy, Leighton Vander Esch, with a 38-point performance.
Almost single-handedly, Kelly was keeping the Wolverines in the game, but the Lions weren't letting it faze them one bit.
Junior Casper Block scored 14 points in the second half for a total of 24 in the game, while grabbing 15 rebounds and going 14-for-15 from the free throw line. Down the stretch, he came up big for the Lions.
"Casper was the man today," Standlee said. "Casper owned the glass at every point...That's what he goes and does. He just loves to work. You see him get an and-1 and he doesn't get excited, it's just another day on the job. That's what he's prepared for."
Block hit two of those free throws to give the Lions an 81-68 lead, their largest of the game, with 43 seconds to go. At that point, the Lions, who had perhaps felt it all game, really started to get the sense that a title was in sight.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Lions mobbed one another, celebrating another first that came out of a stellar campaign.
For a roster packed with players who had to experience a state championship loss on the football field just last November, it served as a special moment, as the Lions got their hands on the trophy they really wanted.
"The red trophy doesn't compare to the blue trophy," Munsee said. "We've been through the lowest of lows and now we're at the highest of highs."
While Kelly was the game's top scorer, the Lions rode a balanced attack behind Block, something Standlee said was a point of emphasis all season—always having points coming from everywhere.
Munsee added 19 points, junior Alex Shetler pitched in 14 and sophomore Collin Holloway had 11, including three 3-pointers.
The Lighthouse Christian roster has just two seniors, and the anticipation for what the Lions can accomplish next year with their core group returning was already in the air, just minutes after winning the state championship.
Still, for the time being anyway, they're savoring the final first in a year of so many.
"We just worked for this all year," Munsee said. "In the locker room, it was crazy, like, wow, we really did it."
Highlights
Alex Shetler gets Lighthouse on the board first. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TBFbFzKENy— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
Casper Block puts Lighthouse up 8-4 at 6:10 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/R3ghvvjZXi— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
Shetler ties it at 14-14 with 2:40 left in 1Q. Really fun, back-and-forth start to this game. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/3Y4xcFnuKA— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
End 1Q: Lighthouse 22, Garden Valley 18— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
Two of Alex Shetler’s seven points came before the end of the frame, as Lighthouse holds a slight lead over the Wolverines. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/iJxEQVzpiy
Collin Holloway opens 2Q with a 3-pointer. Lighthouse up 25-18. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7pxoNVlMDY— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
Tyler Munsee puts Lighthouse up 10, 31-21, at 4:55 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/xrqF0gfhwr— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
Half: Lighthouse 41, Garden Valley 33— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
Really fun, high-scoring game so far. Covy Kelly has 16 points and is keeping the Wolverines in it, while Casper Block (10), Collin Holloway (8) and Alex Shetler (7) have paced the Lions. #IDpreps pic.twitter.com/RQpsBuxVho
Tyler Munsee makes it 52-42 Lighthouse at 2:30 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9Hawtjz9Xl— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
Alex Shetler puts Lighthouse up 73-63 with two minutes to go. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/wbyw2y6ajz— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
FINAL: Lighthouse Christian 83, Garden Valley 74— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
The Lions become the first undefeated 1A D2 state champion ever, finishing on top at 26-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ggaffgNvox
Think they’re enjoying it... pic.twitter.com/KPIHSc7F1d— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 2, 2019
