Pat's Predictions: Who will win this week's boys and girls basketball games

Monday

Girls basketball

Kimberly vs. Gooding: This is the loser’s bracket of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. The winner of this game will face Filer in the 3A district championships on Wednesday. During the regular season, these teams played twice. Each of them won one of those games. In their first game, Kimberly lost by three points. In their second game, they won by nine. Even though they were seeded lower initially, I’m siding with Kimberly.

Murtaugh vs. Raft River: In game 4, number 3 seed Raft River defeated number 2 seed, Oakley, to advance to the championship game of the Snake River Conference district tournament. Unfortunately for them, that game is against Murtaugh. Murtaugh is one of three teams to defeat Raft River this season, and they’ve done it twice. There will be another opportunity after the championships for Raft River to earn their spot in the state tournament, but this game goes to Murtaugh.

Tuesday

Girls basketball

Dietrich vs. Carey: The only time they played this season, Dietrich beat Carey by 11 points. Now they’re playing again in the Sawtooth Conference championships. The winner advances to the 1A DII state tournament. The loser will still have an opportunity to earn their spot at state. Based on past performances, I’m siding with Dietrich.

Boys basketball

Lighthouse Christian vs. Oakley: The last time they played, Oakley won by three. Oakley is coming off of a three-game winning streak, whereas Lighthouse Christian just broke their three-game losing streak. This one should be close, but I think Oakley will be victorious.

Wednesday

Boys basketball

Richfield vs. Hansen: The last time they played, Richfield won by 19. I don’t believe this game will end differently. Luke Dalton averages 21 points per game with 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks. He’s a beast on the court. If left unchecked, Dalton will run all over the Huskies.

Thursday

Girls basketball

Burley vs. Mountain Home: Burley has lost one game this season, and it wasn’t to Mountain Home. In fact, in the two games they’ve played against each other this season, Mountain Home has yet to finish within 20 points of Burley. The Bobcats will be the Great Basin 7 District Champions.

Friday

Boys basketball

Camas County vs. Victory Charter: Camas County is 16-2. One of those losses was to Victory Charter. The Vipers are currently 15-4. In their first game, Victory Charter won by 13 points. Still, Camas County actually averages more points per game than Victory Charter, with Breken Clarke pulling in 16 points a game for the Mushers. I’m sticking with Camas County.

